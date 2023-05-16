After knocking out D-Rod at UFC Charlotte, who is next for Ian Garry?

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Ian Garry (blue gloves) prepares to fight Daniel Rodriguez (red gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday on the main card of UFC Charlotte, we saw a welterweight battle between two men that were fighting for a spot in the top fifteen. Daniel “D-Rod” Rodriguez (17-4) was taking on Irish sensation Ian Garry (12-0).

Rodriguez was looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Neil Magny while Garry was looking for the biggest win of his career. I honestly thought that Rodriguez had a good shot in this fight with his power left hand and his pressure. However, Garry looked better than ever on Saturday.

While Rodriguez did try to fight with a lot of forward pressure, Garry was always one step ahead of him. There was quite a speed advantage for Garry and he just seemed to be getting to the spot quicker than Rodriguez. Just halfway through the first, Garry threw a big head kick that landed.

Rodriguez stumbled back then after a barrage fell to the ground. He tried defending, but the fight was called off and Garry got the biggest win of his UFC career.

What’s next after UFC Charlotte?

After the win, Garry has found himself in the top fifteen. In the rankings that were published today, Garry is now the 13th ranked welterweight in the UFC. After his win, he had the right idea when he called out Neil Magny who is currently ranked 11th.

Garry wants to work his way up the rankings so there is no doubts whenever he reaches a title shot. Magny is currently scheduled to fight Philip Rowe in June. Rowe has won three in a row so a win over Magny would likely put him into the top fifteen as well. I could see the UFC pairing Garry with the winner especially if the winner is willing to turn around quickly.

Garry said that he wants to fight two more times before the end of the year. Michel Pereira could also be a name to watch for Garry. He was supposed to fight Stephen Thompson at UFC 289, but that fight is now off. Michael Chiesa could also be a name to watch. Really anyone in the 11-15 range in the rankings makes sense for “The Future”.