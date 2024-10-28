After falling short at UFC 308, what’s next for Robert Whittaker?

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 308, we saw a potential title eliminator in the middleweight division. Former champ Robert Whittaker (26-8) was trying to earn another title shot as he took on the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (14-0).

Entering the bout, I really liked Robert Whittaker’s chances. I know that sounds crazy given the history of Chimaev, but I thought that Whittaker would be able to survive the early storm and I really wasn’t sure what we’d see from Chimaev in the later rounds. I figured he’d fade and Whittaker would really turn it on.

However, we never got to see how Chimaev would do in the later rounds. Chimaev shot insanely fast for a big takedown early and he got the former champion down. Whittaker never found his way back to his feet after that. Chimaev controlled the entire first round and ultimately locked in a nasty face crank that forced Whittaker to tap after it did serious damage to his teeth. A heartbreaking loss for Whittaker at UFC 308.

What’s next after UFC 308?

I really feel for Bobby Knuckles after that fight on Saturday night. He looked to be ready for this massive challenge and he never got the opportunity to really do anything outside of throw a couple of leg kicks. Now, he’ll have to heal up and take some time before he returns to the octagon.

So, what should be next for Whittaker whenever he does make the walk again. There are definitely some appealing matchups for Whittaker at 185. I’d love to see him take on a top contender like Nassourdine Imavov or Caio Borralho in his next fight, but if he needs a decent amount of time, I think there’s a better opportunity that will materialize.

I believe the UFC is going to book Dricus Du Plessis – Sean Strickland 2 in early 2025. I think whoever loses that fight would make for a great fight with Whittaker. There’s always been something there with Strickland and a rematch with DDP would be a great fight. The only thing that could throw a wrench into that would be if the promotion wants the loser to have a rematch with Israel Adesanya. In that case, I’d look to one of the contenders above.