After dominating at UFC 314, what’s next for Jean Silva

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On the main card of UFC 314, we saw a big time grudge match in the featherweight division with a ranking on the line. 13th ranked Bryce Mitchell (17-3) was taking on the surging Jean Silva (16-2) who was looking to remain unbeaten inside the octagon.

Jean Silva has come out of no where and truly become a star over the past few months. Silva earned a contract on The Contender Series and entered the octagon on Saturday night 4-0 with four finishes inside the octagon. After his last win, he called for a fight with Bryce Mitchell and that’s what he got.

Mitchell entered having only lost twice in his professional career to Josh Emmett and former champion Ilia Topuria. This was a big test for Silva and he passed with flying colors. Starting in the first round, Silva was just always a step ahead of Mitchell on the feet. Mitchell had no success taking Silva down and when he did, Silva bounced right back up.

In the second round, he went for the kill. Silva dropped Mitchell and hurt him badly. After beating him up throughout the round, Mitchell shot for a takedown and Silva locked in a ninja choke. Mitchell tapped but also went out at the same time giving Silva the massive win at UFC 314.

What’s next after UFC 314?

Jean Silva is now 5-0 with five finishes inside the octagon. After being unranked, he made his rankings debut this week where he came in at 11th. He wants to jump straight to the title, but I think he needs another big win like he got on Saturday night to earn that title shot.

In looking at the division, there’s a perfect fight for him that jumps out at me. I think that Silva should face Lerone Murphy. Murphy just defeated Josh Emmett a couple of weeks ago in a fight night main event. Murphy is unbeaten inside the octagon and currently ranked eighth. However, he has been knocked for his fights not being incredibly exciting.

Silva on the other hand is a performance of the night machine. I think these two should be matchup up and if the winner looks spectacular, a UFC title shot could be in the cards.