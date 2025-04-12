UFC 314 Results: Jean Silva submits Bryce Mitchell in the second

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Tonight on the main card of UFC 314, we saw a big time grudge match in the featherweight division with a ranking on the line. 13th ranked Bryce Mitchell (17-2) was taking on the surging Jean Silva (15-2) who was looking to remain unbeaten inside the octagon.

Jean Silva earned a contract on The Contender Series back in 2023 and he’s been sensational inside the octagon. Since making his debut in the promotion, Silva is 4-0 and he hasn’t gone to a single decision. He called for this fight with Bryce Mitchell and he got what he asked for tonight.

The last time we saw Bryce Mitchell was back in December when he stopped Kron Gracie. It was a great bounce back win for Mitchell following his knockout loss to Josh Emmett the prior December. At UFC 314, he was looking to keep the momentum going by derailing the Jean Silva hype train.

UFC 314 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 314 featherweight contest begins with immediate pressure from Mitchell. Mitchell trying to close the distance early and he lands a body kick. Silva fires one back and he takes the center. Front side kick now from Mitchell and another. Spinning heel kick just misses the mark from Silva.

Silva working the feints but he’s not throwing his hands much early as he might be worried about the takedown threat from Mitchell. Big body kick slams home for Silva and Mitchell fires one back. Silva trying to close the distance here and he throws a right hand. Left straight from Mitchell. Jump kick from Silva and then a right hand.

Big leg kick from Mitchell and a counter right hand from Silva. Another big leg kick from Mitchell and Silva fires home a jab. Combination from Silva and Mitchell lands a spinning backfist. Takedown attempt from Mitchell and Silva defends easily. Back on the feet and Silva is stalking here. Lead left from Silva and a left straight from Mitchell.

Silva lands a big body kick. Mitchell goes for a takedown and Silva gets deep on a guillotine. It’s deep but Mitchell fights out of it. Another submission attempt from Silva and the round ends. 1-0 Silva on my card at UFC 314.

Round 2

Entering the second and Jean Silva is looking amped up before the second round begins. Huge body kick lands for Silva and Silva is talking. Huge right hand from Silva drops Mitchell and Silva waves him up. Mitchell immediately shoots and Silva defends. Silva is stalking here and Mitchell looks hurt here.

Takedown attempt from Mitchell and he’s deep on this takedown attempt but Silva is defending well here against the fence. Mitchell goes for a throw but Silva ends up on his feet. Mitchell goes for another takedown and Silva defends with ease. Mitchell wants no part of the striking right now.

Spinning elbow lands for Silva and he has Mitchell against the fence. Combination from Silva and Mitchell shoots again. Silva shrugs him off with half the round remaining. Another takedown attempt from Mitchell and Silva again defends with ease. Front kick now from Silva and Mitchell is looking tired out there.

Big left straight now from Silva and now a combination. Mitchell goes for another takedown and Silva locks in a choke. It’s deep and Mitchell taps and he also goes to sleep. Massive win for Jean Silva at UFC 314.

Jean Silva def. Bryce Mitchell by Submission – Round 2