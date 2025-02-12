Red Sox manager ‘badly’ wants top free agent third baseman

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Alex Bregman sweepstakes are approaching the home stretch with less than two weeks before the first exhibition games of Spring Training are played. The Boston Red Sox are one of the teams that are still in the mix for the top remaining free agent.

The Red Sox really want Alex Bregman

The Red Sox are very keen on adding Bregman in what has been a big offseason for them. They revamped their pitching drastically by adding starter Garrett Crochet via trade and Walker Buehler in free agency, and bringing in Bregman would make them a legitimate threat to the New York Yankees in the American League East.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan said that Red Sox manager Alex Cora “badly” wants Bregman to join his team. The two were together in 2017 when Cora was a bench coach for the Houston Astros.

“Red Sox manager Alex Cora wants Bregman badly, and the Red Sox guaranteeing only $52.3 million to free agents this winter has done little to reinvigorate a fan base still smarting from half a decade of relative penny-pinching,” Passan said.

Bregman would be a huge signing for the Red Sox

As previously mentioned, the Red Sox have done their due diligence in terms of adding in the pitching department, but they have done virtually nothing to improve the offense. While they have some big names in the lineup such as Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers, they could greatly benefit from adding a bat like Bregman.

Of course, if the Red Sox were to sign him, that would mean doing some infield shuffling, as Devers is a third baseman and Triston Casas is manning first base. However, being able to land a player like Bregman doesn’t come easy, and he would be their first major free agent signing in quite some time.

Last season with the Astros, Bregman mashed 26 home runs and posted a 118 wRC+. While his overall numbers were slightly down from his prime years, he was still a highly productive player and is sure to bring that same impact to whoever he signs with.

Bregman could sign a new contract at any given moment, and it will be interesting to see if Boston puts their chips on the table and goes all-in for the star third baseman.