Red Sox lose Game 3 starter for the Yankees series

The Boston Red Sox are back in the postseason for the first time since 2021, but their return to October baseball comes with a gut punch. Just as manager Alex Cora was setting up his Wild Card rotation against the New York Yankees, the team learned that Lucas Giolito — expected to be their Game 3 starter — won’t even make the roster because of an elbow issue.

For a team that finally clawed its way back into contention, the timing couldn’t be worse. The Red Sox enter as the fifth seed in the American League, holding the second Wild Card spot behind the Yankees. That sets up a heavyweight showdown in the Bronx — and a pitching matchup that suddenly feels more fragile than Boston would like.

Game 1: Crochet vs. Fried

Boston will turn to its ace, Garrett Crochet, on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. The 26-year-old lefty has been an absolute ace this season, flashing strikeout stuff and showing the poise of a pitcher beyond his years.

Across the diamond, the Yankees counter with Max Fried, a proven playoff arm in his prime. Fried isn’t just experienced — he’s been battle-tested on October stages before. That makes Game 1 a fascinating clash of styles: Crochet’s explosive fastball against Fried’s surgical command.

Game 2: Bello’s Big Moment

If Game 1 is the heavyweight bout, Game 2 might be the X-factor. Aaron Boone has already announced Carlos Rodón will take the ball for the Yankees, while Boston gives the nod to Brayan Bello.

Bello has the kind of electric repertoire that can overwhelm hitters when he’s locked in, but consistency has sometimes eluded him. The Yankees will look to exploit that, while Rodón provides New York with a steady, veteran presence who thrives on big stages. On paper, the edge leans toward the Yankees, but Bello’s upside keeps the door open.

The Giolito Problem

The real uncertainty lies with a potential Game 3. Giolito, a 31-year-old workhorse who logged 145 innings this year with a 3.41 ERA, was penciled in for that start. Instead, the Red Sox are left scrambling.

Cora mentioned that options like Connely Early and Kyle Harrison are on the table, but neither brings Giolito’s experience or track record. A bullpen game could also be in play, which often feels like rolling the dice in October. In playoff baseball, every inning feels like a tightrope walk — and without Giolito, Boston’s rope just got thinner.

For the Yankees, there’s no such drama. Boone already lined up Cam Schlittler as the Game 3 option if needed. New York’s rotation looks like a carefully stacked deck; Boston’s feels like shuffling cards and hoping to draw an ace.

Looking Ahead

There’s no timeline yet for Giolito’s return, though there’s cautious optimism he could rejoin the Red Sox later in October if they survive the Bronx. But that’s a big “if.”

The absence of Giolito changes not only Boston’s pitching depth but also the psychology of the series. Playoff baseball often turns on margins — one pitch, one swing, one manager’s decision. Losing a dependable arm at this stage is like losing a trusted closer in chess: the rest of the pieces have to work twice as hard to cover the board.

Boston has the talent to make noise, and Crochet and Bello both have the ability to tilt a game in their favor. But with Giolito sidelined, the margin for error against a loaded Yankees staff and lineup has shrunk dramatically.