Yankees could lose elite defensive 3rd base trade target to Red Sox

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been connected to elite defensive third baseman Nolan Arenado for months, but their lack of aggressiveness in trade talks could end up costing them. According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, the Boston Red Sox are making a strong push for Arenado, which would not only take him off the board for the Yankees but also place him in the hands of their biggest rival.

Yankees Hesitant Due to Arenado’s Contract

One of the main reasons general manager Brian Cashman hasn’t gone all-in on Arenado is the financial commitment it would require. The veteran third baseman is set to earn $25.5 million annually through 2027, a steep price for a player already showing signs of decline at the plate.

The Yankees would likely have to absorb a significant portion of that salary in any trade, something that ownership seems reluctant to do as they try to stay under the highest luxury tax threshold.

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Third Base Remains a Major Weak Spot

The Yankees desperately need an upgrade at third base, where their current options—DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza—don’t exactly scream stability. LeMahieu’s bat has been in decline for two straight years, Cabrera is best suited for a utility role, and Peraza has yet to prove he can hit consistently at the major league level.

Arenado would solve their defensive issues immediately. He remains one of the best glove men in baseball, providing elite run prevention at the hot corner. However, his offensive numbers are trending in the wrong direction. Last season, he hit .272 with just 16 home runs and a .394 slugging percentage, his lowest since his rookie year. His on-base percentage also dipped to .325, making it clear that age may be catching up to him.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Is Arenado the Right Fit for the Yankees?

While Arenado’s defense would be a major asset, the Yankees have been focused on improving their lineup’s balance and run production. Adding another aging right-handed hitter with declining power may not be the smartest investment, especially considering the financial commitment. If the Red Sox are willing to take on his contract, the Yankees may actually be better off looking for a more cost-effective solution at third base.

The Yankees still have time to make a move, but if Boston finalizes a deal for Arenado, Cashman will still need to find an upgrade at some point this offseason.