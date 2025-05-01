Ranking the MLB’s 10 best teams entering the month of May

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

April has come to an end, and there has been a ton of remarkable MLB action in that first full month of games, as there have been some fun surprises and shocking disappointments. Ranking the top teams in the game is hard this early in the season, as you’re trying to weigh pre-season perception with the new data we’ve gathered throughout the first ~30 games of the year.

You don’t want your list to change too much from the pre-season, but you also have to respect the teams off to searing-hot starts. It’s a complicated balance, but today we will rank the 10 best teams in baseball through the first month of the 2025 season.

ALSO READ: Ranking MLB’s 10 best hitters through the first month of 2025

10. Boston Red Sox (17-15)

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox have a top-five position player group in baseball according to WAR and have also assembled a strong pitching staff that should be getting better with key pieces returning from the IL. Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello made their season debuts and looked promising, while Garrett Crochet has been money as the new ace of this staff. Alex Bregman has looked like his MVP runner-up self in Boston, boosting a deeper Red Sox offense that is littered with star power from top to bottom. I expect this team to remain right in the middle of this AL East race all season.

9. Seattle Mariners (18-12)

Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Seattle Mariners have the second-highest wRC+ in baseball (125) to start the season, as the likes of Jorge Polanco and Cal Raleigh have terrorized opposing pitchers. J.P. Crawford is bouncing back after a tough 2024 campaign, while Randy Arozarena is adjusting better to his new home in Seattle. Dylan Moore has provided six home runs as well, but the real question is whether they can get their star outfielder, Julio Rodriguez, to get red-hot. The rotation is banged up, as is their bullpen, but once those two groups get healthy, this team could represent the AL in the World Series in October.

8. San Francisco Giants (18-12)

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The offense hasn’t been firing on all cylinders for the San Francisco Giants, but they’ve gotten incredible production from Jung Hoo Lee and Mike Yastrzemski in the heart of that order. Their bullpen is a massive strength for them as they have a blend of traditional high-leverage relievers to go with starters who are in long-man roles, masking a rotation that’s been carried by Logan Webb. This team’s lack of offensive and rotation depth raises some concerns on my end about maintaining a 60% win rate, but this team should win plenty of games this season.

7. Philadelphia Phillies (17-13)

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Phillies have a strong rotation, with Jesus Luzardo looking like a Cy Young candidate alongside established aces like Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez. Aaron Nola’s slow start is concerning, but I think he’ll get the ball rolling soon, and you have to be happy with what Taijuan Walker has done after a horrendous 2024 campaign. Their bullpen is a real problem, and their offensive depth has been subpar, which is why they’re dropping from their top-five ranking entering the year, but they still have plenty of time to turn that around.

6. Detroit Tigers (19-12)

Detroit has long suffered for years without a respectable baseball team, but the Tigers have returned with a fury in the last two years. They sit atop the American League at 19-12, and their rotation is arguably the best in the game, led by reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, who looks ready to win that award again. Reese Olson and Jack Flaherty are preventing runs in a sustainable manner, while Jackson Jobe and Casey Mize are some of the best backend starters in baseball. Their offense is good, their bullpen is great, and this team could finish as the one seed in 2025.

5. New York Yankees (18-13)

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Yankees lead baseball in almost every meaningful offensive statistic, as Aaron Judge is somehow even better than he was last season. Ben Rice and Trent Grisham have been MVP-caliber bats in April, with Paul Goldschmidt reviving his career to be a high-average hitter with some slug. Their offense has depth to go with the star power, and their bullpen is even better than one could imagine, but there are some real flaws. The backend of their rotation has been atrocious, and Devin Williams had to be moved out of the closer spot after his worst month ever as a big-leaguer.

4. Chicago Cubs (18-13)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs have an incredible offense that can steal bases and hit tanks, led by the likes of Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong, who hope to be a duo for a very long time. Carson Kelly, Seiya Suzuki, and Michael Busch have provided some home runs and slug to the offense as well, and their offensive depth stands out a ton. Justin Steele’s injury is a brutal blow to the roster, especially because pitching has been a problem, but the biggest reason they haven’t performed better has to be a bullpen that can’t hold a lead if their lives depended on it.

3. San Diego Padres (19-11)

Credit: Chadd Cady-Imagn Images

The Padres have an elite pitching staff, as Nick Pivetta and Michael King have been an elite 1-2 punch, and I believe that Dylan Cease is better than his ERA has shown. Their backend rotation depth brings up some real concerns with both Randy Vasquez and Kyle Hart performing poorly, but this bullpen is so good that they can mask those two. SD relievers have combined for a 1.77 ERA with a plethora of excellent arms, but their offense has fallen back to Earth. Fernando Tatis Jr. playing like an MVP helps, but they’ll need some more offensive depth (and a healthy Jackson Merrill).

2. New York Mets (21-10)

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have the best team ERA in baseball (2.64) and the best FIP (2.82), as their bullpen has been remarkable and the rotation has been the biggest surprise in baseball. Their offense is excellent to go alongside these two units firing on all cylinders, fueling their incredible 21-10 start, which is tied for the best record in baseball. It’s easy to see how the Mets can win the World Series; they’ve done all of this without Sean Manaea or a productive Juan Soto, and we could see the Commissioner’s Trophy end up in Queens when the dust settles this October.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (21-10)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dodgers have dealt with a plethora of pitching injuries (again), but they’ve remained the best team in baseball by record and reputation. Shohei Ohtani looks remarkable at the plate, Andy Pages has gotten red-hot, and Teoscar Hernandez is threatening to be even better than he was last season. Some key contributions from Tommy Edman, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith have kept this offense moving even with a slow start from Mookie Betts, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto looks ready to contend for the NL Cy Young in 2025. This team is terrifying.