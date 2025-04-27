Ranking MLB’s 10 best hitters through the first month of 2025

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

After ranking the 10 best pitchers through the first month of the 2025 MLB season, we’re turning our attention to the top-performing position players. To clarify, defense and baserunning are factored into this, we aren’t just looking at the best OPS numbers through this point of the season. From your usual MVP candidates to players that have seemingly come out of nowhere to grab the league by storm, these 10 players have provided tons of value early in the season.

Given how early we are into the season, I don’t expect as many names from this top 10 to remain on the list by season’s end, but it’ll be fun to document who was near the top when the year started and which players rose to the top after a slow start to the season. Just like the pitchers list, track record is ignored here. You are solely being judged on your 2025 season.

ALSO READ: Ranking MLB’s top 10 starters through the first month of the 2025 season

10. Steven Kwan – Cleveland Guardians

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Guardians drafted and developed one of the best contact hitters of the last decade in Steven Kwan, who has remained an elite player after a brilliant 2024 campaign. His 1.4 fWAR and 171 wRC+ are utterly elite, as he’s hitting .353 while having four home runs on the season. Outside of his bat, Kwan is an elite defensive left fielder who provides some excellent baserunning value, continuing to be a complete player. You can’t just go right after him and hope for soft contact, you can’t get him to chase, and you definitely can’t get him to strike out.

9. Bobby Witt Jr. – Kansas City Royals

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Royals have stumbled a bit after making the postseason and winning a playoff series for the first time since 2015, but Bobby Witt Jr. continues to be the best shortstop in baseball. He has a 146 wRC+ and has been one of the best defensive players in the game at a premium position. The power hasn’t come around from last year just yet, but he’s getting on-base a lot, making tons of contact, and when he gets searing hot, I expect him to put up another season where he gets AL MVP consideration.

8. Jung Hoo Lee – San Francisco Giants

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting over .320 with three home runs and a strong glove in the outfield, as the San Francisco Giants are looking like geniuses for signing the KBO superstar. He’s right in the middle of the early NL MVP conversation as this team is off to a great start, and he’s been one of the best players in the sport. He doesn’t smash the ball, but Lee lifts the ball a decent bit and takes advantage of a ballpark that’s perfect for racking up doubles. San Francisco could have a budding superstar on their hands, as the Grandson of the Wind is becoming a fan favorite in the Bay Area.

7. Alex Bregman – Boston Red Sox

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A hitter with great pull-side power from the right-handed side, Alex Bregman was a perfect fit for the Boston Red Sox and he’s delivered early into the season. He’s slashing .324/.402/.559 with a 173 wRC+ through his first 28 games with his new team, crushing five home runs and stacking up 21 RBI already. The power numbers are much improved from last season, as he’s hitting the ball harder and chasing way less than he has in recent years at the same time. Craig Breslow signed a true star-caliber player with Alex Bregman, and he’s a big reason why the Red Sox are AL East contenders.

6. Kyle Tucker – Chicago Cubs

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With seven home runs and a 175 wRC+, Kyle Tucker has been the superstar that the upstart Chicago Cubs have desperately needed in their lineup. He’s tearing the cover off the ball, continuing the dominant offensive success we saw during his injury-shortened 2024 campaign. With free agency looming, he’s set to make himself a ton of money, but for now, he’s looking like the perfect middle-of-the-order bat to get the Cubs to their first NL Central crown since the infamous 2020 season.

5. Pete Alonso – New York Mets

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso has been one of the best players in the game to start the season after looking like he was entering a sharp decline last season. The right-handed hitting slugger was signed late in the offseason with the Mets even looking to pivot off of their star first baseman, but he’s back and mashing more than ever before. He has a 203 wRC+ with elite barrel rates, all while striking out just 15.4% of the time. With six home runs and 26 RBIs, Alonso has been the main run producer for a red-hot Mets squad, and he should get the big bucks this winter if he keeps this up.

4. Pete Crow-Armstrong – Chicago Cubs

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

After a slow start to his 2025 season, Pete Crow-Armstrong‘s bat has come around with five home runs and a 137 wRC+ through his first 28 games. The 23-year-old has been able to crush the ball and extend singles into doubles with his wheels, as he is one of the most dynamic players in baseball. His speed is remarkable, allowing him to swipe 12 bases already, and PCA is still the best defensive centerfielder in the game. This is a Kevin Kiermaier-caliber defender with Elly De La Cruz’s baserunning abilities and an above-average bat; he could get some MVP votes.

3. Corbin Carroll – Arizona Diamondbacks

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Corbin Carroll has looked a lot like the second-half version of himself we saw last season, launching nine home runs through 27 games with a .638 SLG%. His on-base percentage is up, his batting average is up, and his defense in the outfield has continued to improve from his rookie season as well. The one gripe you can have is that Carroll has only swiped five bases through 27 games, but I think he’s leaning more into his power than his speed because that’ll allow him to provide more value for a Diamondbacks team hungry to get to the World Series again.

2. Fernando Tatis Jr. – San Diego Padres

Credit: Chadd Cady-Imagn Images

Fernando Tatis Jr. is playing his best baseball since 2021, slashing .347/.412/.634 with eight home runs and seven stolen bases through his first 26 games. The dynamic outfielder makes his impact felt in all facets of the game, his 190 wRC+ is elite, and in right field, he’s recorded +3 DRS and +2 OAA through 214 innings. Tatis is capable of winning a Gold Glove in the outfield, leading the National League in Home Runs, and also finishing near the top of the league in steals. The Padres have been excellent this year, and their MVP superstar playing up to expectations is a huge reason why.

1. Aaron Judge – New York Yankees

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge has been the best hitter in baseball again to start the 2025 season, posting a 250 wRC+ and hitting .408 through 26 games. He has seven home runs, 26 RBIs, and has gotten on-base more often than not (.508), but the sneaky WAR boost he could get over last year comes with the position he’s playing now. Judge is no longer in centerfield, instead playing his natural position in right field, and with +2 FRV and +1 OAA, he’s looking as good as ever with the glove. An excellent defensive corner outfielder and an all-time great hitter, Aaron Judge is the best player in the game right now.