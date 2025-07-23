Padres reportedly willing to ‘swing big’ in search for slugger

The San Diego Padres have seen this movie before—star-studded roster, playoff hopes burning hot, but something still feels off.

At 55-46, the Padres cling to the final NL Wild Card spot, but that grip feels more slippery than solid due to the considerable talent in the National League.

Despite the high-wattage names like Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and second-year standout Jackson Merrill, the bats remain inconsistent.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Before Wednesday’s games, San Diego ranked just 19th in wRC+, their 97 mark barely below league average. That’s a troubling number.

For a club built to win now, hovering around mediocrity offensively is not just frustrating—it’s dangerous to their October aspirations.

Their rotation, while imperfect, has kept them afloat, and their bullpen is the best in MLB per ERA. But a postseason run won’t happen without a more dangerous lineup.

Preller Plans to Swing Big at the Deadline

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee, the front office is ready to get aggressive at the deadline.

"There is all sorts of chatter around the league about the Padres looking to swing big at the trade deadline to land a player who can give them some big swings.



As I noted earlier in the week, it appears their deadline machinations will involve unloading some salary as well."… — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) July 23, 2025

Acee reported that the Padres are “looking to swing big” to acquire a bat capable of producing real thunder in the order.

There’s a caveat, though—San Diego wants to both add impact and shed salary, which means creative roster maneuvering.

To do that, the team must be willing to trade from its pitching depth and potentially part with prized prospects.

Dylan Cease Could Be the Key to Unlocking a Deal

That brings us to Dylan Cease. The right-hander, while struggling to a 4.64 ERA, carries a much stronger 3.49 FIP.

He remains one of San Diego’s most tantalizing trade chips, and they’re reportedly open to using him in negotiations.

In many ways, Cease is like a shiny vintage car with a few dents—flawed, but with immense upside to the right buyer.

Moving him could unlock the kind of deal the Padres need, especially for a bat with game-changing potential.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Padres Linked to Marcell Ozuna, But Talks Not Confirmed

Hector Gomez recently linked them to Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna, who has hit 13 homers in 2025 and 79 since 2023.

The Padres are 'very interested' in trading for Marcell Ozuna, per @hgomez27 pic.twitter.com/9dOMjPfK2X — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) July 23, 2025

Ozuna would provide immediate power, but Braves reporter Mark Bowman quickly shot down rumors of any talks with Atlanta.

According to my sources, the Braves and Padres haven't had any discussions of any kind about Marcell Ozuna. https://t.co/LbsLgovbff — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) July 23, 2025

Still, the mention of Ozuna highlights what the Padres are chasing—someone who can flip a game with one swing.

Other Slugger Options Could Emerge on the Market

And the market might reward their aggression, as power bats could become available once sellers fully emerge before July 31.

Names like Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada, Cedric Mullins, Ryan McMahon, and others could surface if the timing and price align.

But adding a slugger won’t come cheap and the Padres know it.

A.J. Preller’s History Suggests a Bold Move Is Coming

The front office seems ready to gamble. And in baseball, like poker, sometimes you need to go all-in to stay alive.

It’s a bold strategy—but this is a franchise still chasing its first World Series title. Desperation, meet opportunity.

General manager A.J. Preller has never shied from swinging for the fences. Now, he might need to do it again.

READ MORE: Red Sox currently ‘not inclined to engage’ in major deadline moves