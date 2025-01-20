Cubs interested in another top free agent reliever after missing out on Tanner Scott

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly very interested in adding a late-inning reliever. The Toronto Blue Jays want to make a statement and sign a top guy. Everything is set up for a competition between the two potential contenders for one of the best bullpen pieces available: Carlos Estevez.

The Chicago Cubs are interested in adding

After Tanner Scott’s name came off the board on Sunday, Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors wrote that Estevez’s market is intensifying, according to a report from insider Jon Morosi, with the Cubs and Blue Jays viewed as the most likely destinations for the right-hander:

“Toronto’s interest in Estevez was first reported last month, and the Reds, Yankees, and Red Sox have also been linked to Estevez at various points this winter. The Cubs are a new team in the hunt, adding to the perception that Chicago is willing to be much more aggressive than usual in pursuing relief pitching,” Polishuk wrote.

The Cubs fumbled the ball with Scott, arguably the best reliever available up until Sunday. They reportedly refused to go to four years in their offer and when they did, it was too late and it was still short of the four-year, $72 million he got from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Estevez could close for the Cubs

At the moment, there isn’t a clear-cut candidate to close games for the Cubs. That’s why pursuing Estevez is actually a logical choice by the front office. The 32-year-old Estevez has plenty of closing experience and a career 4.21 ERA, mainly from when he was with the dysfunctional Colorado Rockies earlier in his career.

Since leaving the thin air of the mountains, his ERA has dramatically improved. In 2024, he posted a 2.45 ERA in 55 innings between the Los Angeles Angels and the Philadelphia Phillies, notching 26 saves in the process.

The Cubs are determined to get relief pitching help and were probably waiting out the market in this specific position before making a move. Losing Scott might prove costly over the long haul, but they could somewhat make up for it if they secure Estevez.