Nationals could be sneaky contenders after recent additions

The Washington Nationals haven’t been good since they won the 2019 World Series. A series of unfortunate contract decisions and injuries set them back at least three or four years, and they have finished with a 71-91 record in consecutive seasons.

Things appear to be on the upswing for the Nationals

Things, however, appear to be starting to improve for the Nationals. Players such as CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Mitchell Parker, DJ Herz, James Wood, Luis Garcia, and Jake Irvin took important steps forward this year, and the era of top prospect Dylan Crews is coming closer.

With a few additions, the Nationals could potentially get closer to .500 and even possibly dream about the postseason. They had already added first baseman Nathaniel Lowe via trade and made two key signings in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, they added slugger Josh Bell on a cheap one-year, $6 million deal. While Lowe is expected to man first base, Bell should be the designated hitter. In 2024, the hulking thumper hit .249/.319/.405 with 19 homers and 71 RBI in 145 contests between the Miami Marlins and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Nationals want to return to the big party

Then, on Monday, the Nationals announced they re-signed right-handed Trevor Williams to a two-year contract worth $14 million. In 13 starts this past season, he went 6-1 with a 2.03 ERA and a 59/18 K/BB over 66.2 innings. He had to deal with a flexor tendon strain but was magnificent when healthy.

The Nationals also added Michael Soroka to their rotation a few days ago and are making an effort to put together a respectable team. The additions they have made to this point all have some upside, and combined with their young core and prospects, could deliver a sneaky good campaign in 2025.

On top of all that, the Nationals will have the first pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. After some miserable years post World Series win, it looks like better days are coming in Washington.