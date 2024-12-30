Tigers expressing ‘interest’ in 44 HR free agent power-hitter

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Detroit Tigers have been linked to many stars on the free agent market and trade block at this stage of the offseason. Currently, the Tigers are showing interest in a formidable slugger that could put them on the board among the teams that have made splash moves thus far.

Tigers like star RF Anthony Santander in free agency

MLB Deadline News relayed intel from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, which revealed this about Detroit’s eye for standout free agent Anthony Santander:

“The #Tigers have expressed interest in free-agent OF Anthony Santander and free-agent INF Ha-Seong Kim, per @EvanPetzold,” MLB Deadline News published on X. “Evan notes that Santander and Kim are both contingency plans should DET miss out on Alex Bregman, with Santander being ‘plan B’ and Kim being ‘plan C.'”

Santander could spearhead Tigers at the plate next year

Santander erupted in 2024. The Venezuelan talent hit 44 home runs, which ranked No. 3 in the MLB behind reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge (58 HR) and reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani (54 HR). That goes to show how much fear his bat induced. Santander also sported a strong .814 OPS behind 102 RBIs and 91 runs scored.

The 2024 Silver Slugger Award winner would be a massive upgrade for the Tigers’ batting order. Santander was noticeably effective in other areas as well. In a very telling fashion, the 30-year-old is one year removed from hitting 41 doubles, proving his ability to put the baseball between the lines when it doesn’t go beyond the outfield wall.

While not known for having exceptional defensive capabilities, the reigning All-Star did boast a .993 fielding percentage across 130 games in right field. Santander would instantly become the Tigers’ most impactful slugger and help them build upon an impressive season last time around which saw them go as far as the ALDS.