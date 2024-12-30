Tigers and star Astros free-agent third baseman have a ‘gap’ in contract talks

The Detroit Tigers are looking to upgrade their offense after a surprising 2024 season. Free agent third baseman Alex Bregman is high on their list, but there is reportedly a gap between the two parties on contract negotiations.

The Tigers are making a push for Alex Bregman

“The Tigers appear to be all-in on Bregman. Both sides are engaged in ongoing discussions with mutual interest, but there has been a gap in value as Bregman’s market narrows,” Detroit Free Press’ Evan Petzold wrote.

Bregman would be a nice add for the Tigers, who have already added two-time All-Star and former Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres on a one-year deal. Detroit is looking to make big improvements after surprising the baseball world with a playoff appearance and an 86-76 record.

Bregman would give them a steady right-handed bat in the middle of the lineup who can do damage. He mashed 26 home runs and posted a 118 wRC+ with the Houston Astros last season.

He would be a strong veteran addition alongside young Tigers’ sluggers Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene. Bregman also brings solid defense to the table, making him a steady force at the hot corner.

Bregman’s market is becoming thin

Earlier this offseason, the Astros were said to have an interest in bringing Bregman back long-term. However, they acquired third baseman Isaac Parades in the trade that sent Kyle Tucker to the Cubs, and they signed first baseman Christian Walker in free agency, essentially shutting down the idea of a reunion.

Bregman’s market has interest from a few teams, with the Mets and Red Sox also expected to make a strong push for him. The Tigers will have competition, but he is a very strong fit for them who can make them a contender to win the AL Central division.