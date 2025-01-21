Tigers reportedly at a standstill in negotiations with top free agent third baseman

No free agent would fit in with the Detroit Tigers better than third baseman Alex Bregman. The two-time World Series champion also has a long history with Tigers manager AJ Hinch, which would make any transition even smoother. Detroit badly needs some right-handed power, and since the promising but still-raw Jace Jung is currently penciled in as the starter at the hot corner, Bregman would be a fit from just about every angle.

Negotiations, however, haven’t progressed well. The Tigers and Bregman are not close to an agreement and, according to a report, no team is particularly close to signing Bregman, despite there being plenty of suitors.

Alex Bregman and the Tigers are reportedly at a standstill

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, negotiations are still at a standstill between Bregman and the Tigers as spring training approaches:

“The Detroit Tigers remain interested, but negotiations are at a standstill with less than one month until the first full-squad workout in spring training, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Detroit needs a right-handed hitting third baseman and has the payroll flexibility to lock up a franchise-altering free agent,” he wrote.

The Tigers would love to have Bregman

Bregman reportedly rejected a six-year, $156 million contract from the Houston Astros as he was shooting for a deal worth around $200 million. Now, there is a very good chance his next contract doesn’t even match the value of the one he was offered by Houston.

The Tigers will pay close attention to Bregman’s market in the upcoming days and weeks. If they manage to get his signature, they might be able to challenge the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central crown.

Bregman, soon to be 31, has a career 135 wRC+ and posted a 118 wRC+ in 2024. He has never posted a below-average offensive season as a major leaguer yet. He might not be flashy or spectacular, but he would be one of those underrated floor-raising additions that would be incredibly useful for a young, hungry team like the Tigers.