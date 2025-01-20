Blue Jays in agreement with star outfield free agent power bat

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays and Anthony Santander are in agreement on a deal according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, as they finally win out on a free-agent pursuit. The last two winters have been full of disappointments for the Blue Jays due to countless pursuits of excellent offseason targets that resulted in the organization being spurred by another. From Shohei Ohtani to Roki Sasaki, they’ve found themselves as eternal bridesmaids in the winter dance, but this time, they’ll win the prize of star slugger Anthony Santander.

After a career-best season where he posted a 128 wRC+ and mashed 44 home runs with the Orioles, they’ll lock him up for the next five seasons according to Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston.

Anthony Santander Joins the Blue Jays On 5-Year Deal

For a Blue Jays’ team in desperate need of power, Anthony Santander fits their lineup like a glove, as Toronto’s offense finished 26th in HRs (156) and 20th in SLG% (.389) last season. They were 13th in OBP, but that mark improved after importing some young talent onto their roster through their various deadline trades. Santander’s ability to deposit the ball over the fence gives them a nice power boost to supplement an offense headlined by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

With both Vladdy and Bo Bichette scheduled to hit free agency at the end of the season, the Blue Jays must bolster their current roster and find a way to compete. They have not won a playoff game since 2016, meaning that they’ve rebuilt, developed Guerrero and Bichette, and have burned five years of service time without winning an AL East title or securing a single playoff series victory.

They showed their financial might with this signing, as Santander walks away with a lengthy five-year deal that comes with an opt-out after year four that can be voided only if the Jays add on a sixth year to the deal.

Over the past three seasons, Anthony Santander is one of just nine hitters to clobber over 100 home runs, posting a 124 wRC+ and .478 SLG% as well over that stretch. His power could improve from the right side now that he doesn’t play in Baltimore, who had an extremely deep left field wall that they’ve since changed this winter to be less pitcher-friendly. It also hurts the Orioles to see a player like Santander leave for the Blue Jays, an in-division rival.

The financials of the deal are unknown at this moment, but Santander was expected to get a deal exceeding $15 million in terms of annual average salary, so this deal could end up in the $80-$100 million range. The Blue Jays needed power and they got it; regardless of how expensive this deal becomes, he was a must-get in terms of his powerful swing, and they get a perfect compliment to the various defense-first options they have on the roster.