Red Sox reportedly scratched from running for star free-agent third baseman

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox may no longer have a chance at acquiring standout third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency.

Red Sox may have fallen out of favor with Alex Bregman

Boston Strong relayed a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan which revealed where the Red Sox stand in the free agency hunt for the two-time World Series champion:

“I don’t think Boston is particularly likely to happen at this point,” the report revealed.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Red Sox may have to look ahead beyond Bregman

Bregman is one of the biggest names remaining on the open market. He has been tied to the Red Sox for a large portion of the offseason. Despite that linkage, this latest report suggests that he may look to sign with another franchise.

The Red Sox currently have All-Star Rafael Devers at third base, so they won’t be devoid of top talent in their hot corner for next season. Albeit, Bregman could have amped up their infield and given Red Sox management the luxury of dealing with an abundance of riches they’d have to shuffle around to make their lineup work.

From here, the New Mexico native has the Houston Astros that he can return to. They’re still open to fulfilling the six-year, $156 million offer they previously presented to Bregman. The 30-year-old could also join the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, or Chicago Cubs, who have all been named as suitors for his services.