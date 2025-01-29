MLB insider believes Red Sox are a playoff-caliber team in 2025 and will be ‘terrifying’ in 2026

Credit: WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox haven’t made the postseason since they reached the American League Championship Series in 2021. Their moment, however, is inching closer and closer — and they are making sure they are prepared for it.

The Red Sox’s offseason moves signal the start of something big

A trade for Garrett Crochet and the arrival of Walker Buehler via free agency signals the start of something big in Red Sox Nation. They have the intention of competing. They also added Patrick Sandoval, Aroldis Chapman, and Justin Wilson to the pitching mix, addressing a huge need ahead of 2025.

The Red Sox haven’t been able to land that big bat they wanted, but they still have some time. They tried for Juan Soto, for Alex Bregman, and for others without much success, but might have done enough to be a postseason-caliber squad anyway. At least that’s the opinion of MLB insider Jeff Passan:

“I think the Red Sox in 2026 are going to be a terrifying because by then Anthony, Campbell and Mayer are likely to be up complementing this group with Crochet and Buehler. But this year, I think the Red Sox are borderline a playoff team.”- @JeffPassan,” Boston Strong wrote on X.

The Red Sox have the Holy Trinity of prospects

The 2025 might still need a bat to put themselves in a better position to compete, as a playoff spot seems achievable this upcoming season. Next year’s Red Sox, however, will likely be something else.

Outfielder Roman Anthony is seen by many as the best prospect in baseball. He only needed 119 games to hit 18 home runs, steal 21 bases, and post a 149 wRC+ between Double-A and Triple-A in 2024. He is the future center fielder of the Red Sox and looks like he could be a perennial All-Star.

Kristian Campbell, who can play the infield and the outfield, is a similarly talented prospect with excellent plate discipline, contact (he hit .330 last year at three minor league levels including Triple-A), and a nice power-speed combo (20 HR, 24 SB in 2024).

Mayer bounced back from a mediocre 2023 to post a 142 wRC+ in Double-A last year. All three youngsters should be regulars on the 2026 Red Sox if everything goes according to the plan. If that happens, Boston could be unstoppable.