Phillies named good fit for free agent All-Star closer

The Philadelphia Phillies have been underwhelming and quiet this winter. Despite constantly coming up short in the past few seasons, they have done very little to upgrade the roster with them being in a highly competitive NL East division.

Phillies tabbed as best fit for Carlos Estevez

However, they can still make an impactful signing to improve the bullpen. They already signed Jordan Romano earlier this winter, and they can further enhance the bullpen with another All-Star closer that they briefly had last season.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield listed his best fits for closer Carlos Estevez, and he included the Phillies on his list of potential fits.

“While the Phillies signed Jordan Romano to replace Jeff Hoffman, Romano is coming off an injury-plagued season, so don’t rule out a return there,” Schoenfield wrote.

Estevez is one of the top relievers available

Estevez was traded to Philadelphia last season after spending the previous season and a half with the Los Angeles Angels. He was an All-Star in 2023 and recorded a 2.45 ERA with the Angels and Phillies last season.

The relief pitching market has been rather stale this winter, as many solid relief arms remain unsigned. However, some big-name pitchers have been on the move, such as Devin Williams being traded to the Yankees and Ryan Pressly heading to the Cubs via trade. Estevez is undoubtedly the best reliever remaining on the market, so it might not be much longer before he signs.

It is unclear where the Phillies stand in the Estevez sweepstakes, but they should push to bring him back long-term and fulfill a big need in their bullpen.