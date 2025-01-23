Astros reportedly ‘keeping the door open’ for star third baseman’s return

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

At one point in the winter, the Houston Astros figured they couldn’t retain third baseman Alex Bregman and decided to trade for his replacement, Isaac Paredes. Reports indicate that Bregman rejected a six-year, $156 million deal from Houston earlier in the offseason as he was seeking a contract worth $200 million.

Bregman is being pursued by multiple teams but hasn’t been able to secure the deal he desires. However, the Astros are reportedly holding out hope that they will be able to retain their longtime third baseman.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Astros are keeping the door open for Bregman, hoping that they will be able to agree to a deal to re-sign the star infielder. However, they don’t seem too confident that it will happen:

“The Houston Astros are keeping the door ajar for free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman to return, but are not optimistic,” Nightengale reported on X. “Bregman has serious offers from at least 2 teams. If the Astros pulled it off, Bregman could stay at 3B, Isaac Paredes move to 2B and Jose Altuve move to LF.”

Nightengale also mentioned that Jose Altuve could be moved to the outfield, which is peculiar. Logic indicates that Jeremy Peña or Paredes himself would be more likely to switch positions. However, it is important to note that neither of them has prior outfield experience.

The infield corners are covered by Paredes and the newly signed Christian Walker. However, if Bregman returns, the Astros would have to play some of their players out of position in left field or write Yordan Alvarez’s name back there more often than they probably want. That would liberate the DH spot.

Bregman, soon to be 31, had a nice 2024 campaign with the Astros in which he hit 26 homers with a 118 wRC+. He is a career 135 wRC+ hitter who is an asset with both the glove and the bat. At this point, it would be hard for the Astros to accommodate Bregman in their lineup and defensive alignment. If they have a concrete chance to bring him back, however, he is worth the sudden roster maneuvering.