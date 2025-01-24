Astros open to reunion with All-Star third baseman in free agency

The Houston Astros have not dismissed the thought of welcoming Alex Bregman back into their fold. The Astros made two major moves this offseason in acquiring standout first baseman Christian Walker and trading for All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes. Houston beefed up their infield as Bregman has tested the open market.

The Astros wouldn’t mind having Alex Bregman back at 3B

However, the Astros could be willing to shuffle the deck to reinstate Bregman into their hot corner, as USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported on Thursday:

“The Houston Astros are keeping the door ajar for free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman to return, but are not optimistic. Bregman has serious offers from at least 2 teams,” Nightengale published on X. “If the Astros pulled it off, Bregman could stay at 3B, Isaac Paredes move to 2B and Jose Altuve move to LF.”

Bregman’s elite glove could bolster new-look Astros

The New Mexico native is arguably the best defensive third baseman in the MLB. That was recognized by him winning the Gold Glove Award in 2024 behind an MLB-leading .972 fielding percentage last time out. Retaining his elite glove would help Houston immeasurably.

Bregman has several options to weigh in free agency

The two teams that were viewed as the finalists to land Bregman, which Nightengale accentuated, were the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox. The two-time World Series champion could, however, re-sign with Houston on a six-year, $156 million deal, per Dylan Svoboda of the New York Post. Albeit, he values himself at an annual value of around $30 million, which that sitting offer falls short of by $24 million.

The Astros have the winning pedigree, coaching, and system to bring Bregman back, make their infield dynamic work on the diamond, and compete next season. The two-time All-Star will need to decide if he wants to take less money for long-term security or opt for a shorter-termed deal with more money per year and flexibility.