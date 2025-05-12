MLB insider suggests Red Sox could eventually trade superstar slugger

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

It wasn’t long ago that Rafael Devers stood as the beating heart of the Boston Red Sox—young, powerful, and loyal. His 10-year, $313.5 million contract felt like a vow, a marriage between slugger and city.

But now, just a short time later, cracks are forming in that relationship, and fans can feel the tension rising like humidity before a summer storm.

Baseball, after all, is as emotional as it is strategic. You don’t give a player over $300 million without believing he’s the centerpiece. And Devers has mostly lived up to the billing.

With a career 126 wRC+ and an eye-popping 146 mark this season, he’s still slugging like one of the league’s most dangerous hitters.

Yet it’s not the bat causing the rift—it’s everything else.

The fielding debate that’s testing loyalty on both sides

Devers’ glove has never been his selling point. His defense at third base has long drawn criticism, but the Red Sox were willing to overlook it—until now.

With the team facing injuries and roster reshuffling, they’ve reportedly asked Devers to be more flexible defensively. First, they floated the idea of a full-time switch to DH. Now, with Triston Casas injured, they’ve suggested a move to first base—an entirely new position for him.

Understandably, Devers hasn’t been thrilled.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal laid it out plainly: while asking Devers to DH for a player like Alex Bregman is reasonable, asking him to switch to a position he’s never played is pushing boundaries.

And when you’ve invested that much in a player, a rocky relationship can get expensive—fast.

Rosenthal’s warning: A trade might not be so far-fetched

Here’s where it gets uncomfortable for Boston fans. Rosenthal noted that a trade involving Devers “isn’t all that far-fetched,” even with over $250 million still owed to him.

It sounds ridiculous at first glance—why trade a 28-year-old with elite offensive numbers under a long-term deal?

The Red Sox trading Rafael Devers at some point 'isn't all that far-fetched,' per @Ken_Rosenthal pic.twitter.com/dONEMeuWxd — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) May 12, 2025

But baseball economics have shifted.

In an era where Juan Soto might command $765 million and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. around $500 million, Devers’ deal could soon look modest by comparison.

That’s especially true if an offensively desperate contender sees value in acquiring an elite hitter, even one with defensive limitations.

Boston’s history makes the possibility sting even more

This isn’t the first time Boston fans have been here. Mookie Betts—beloved, homegrown, generational—was traded before he could hit free agency. The wounds from that decision haven’t fully healed.

If the Red Sox were to move Devers, the déjà vu could tear open those scars.

Would fans forgive the front office again? Would they understand the logic if a top-10 bat were traded for defensive reluctance and philosophical differences?

That depends on what comes back—and whether the Red Sox front office has built enough goodwill to weather the storm.

The emotional cost of baseball decisions

Think of a franchise like a chess board, and its star players as queens—powerful, invaluable, game-changers. Moving a piece like that doesn’t just impact the strategy; it shifts the tone, the morale, and the loyalty of those watching.

When Devers signed that megadeal, fans believed it meant stability. Now, that stability feels shakier by the day.

Still in his prime, Devers remains one of the few reasons to tune into Fenway on a cold April night or a humid July afternoon. His swing, his smile, his energy—it all screams “face of the franchise.”

But in Boston, faces can change quickly.

