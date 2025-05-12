Analyst suggests Pirates should trade young ace in earth-shattering move

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

There’s a kind of ache that comes with watching a team you love spiral—slow, painful, and all too familiar in Pittsburgh.

Baseball is meant to bring hope with the spring, but for Pirates fans, it’s brought only grey skies and growing doubts. The Bucs sit at 14-27 and aren’t MLB‘s worst team only because the Rockies and White Sox exist. It’s a grim reality, especially when one of the league’s brightest stars wears a Pittsburgh uniform.

That star is Paul Skenes—a flamethrower with the build of a linebacker and the presence of a savior. He’s not just the future; he’s the now. Yet somehow, in the eye of this black-and-gold hurricane, there’s chatter that the Pirates might consider trading him.

Why moving Paul Skenes feels unthinkable… yet not impossible

The idea came up on the Foul Territory show, where respected voices in baseball circled around the topic with hesitation and intrigue. Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette gave the clearest take: trading Skenes just doesn’t add up.

He suggested that you don’t trade guys like this, but instead, you build around them.

And he’s right. Skenes isn’t just a talented pitcher—he’s affordable, young, and controllable. That combination, in a league driven by budgets and long-term windows, makes him arguably the most valuable player in the sport today.

But in a twist of cold baseball logic, that might be the very reason someone suggests moving him. If a struggling team can’t commit to winning now—or in the next few years—should they cash in before the window closes?

Enter Erik Kratz and the ‘Herschel Walker’ argument

Former catcher and current analyst Erik Kratz didn’t dance around it. He went bold, suggesting a Skenes trade could rival the NFL’s infamous Herschel Walker deal.

For context: that trade flipped the league. The Cowboys shipped away a star for a king’s ransom of picks and players, rebuilding their franchise into a dynasty. Kratz sees Skenes as that kind of chess piece—a sparkling chandelier in a haunted house.

“You know the value of the chandelier,” he said. “You want to make an impact that lasts six years? That’s how you do it.”

It’s a striking analogy. The Pirates’ house is indeed haunted—with decades of underachievement, tight budgets, and draft misses. But does one glittering trade really fix the foundation?

Skenes is winning, but the team isn’t

Despite the chaos around him, Skenes has delivered. A 2.77 ERA over 48.2 innings isn’t just good—it’s elite. He’s the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, and on any other roster, he’d be pushing a team toward October.

But on a 65-70 win projection? He’s a lighthouse in the fog—visible, bright, but ultimately stuck in place.

Kratz warns that the Pirates won’t hold him forever. “You don’t have four years of control,” he emphasized, referencing the way the team operates and their refusal to spend. “In Pirates land, you have two or three.”

The sentiment is brutal but realistic. If Pittsburgh isn’t spending to win during Skenes’ prime, then what’s the endgame? Another generational arm wasting away in a losing culture?

Rebuilding with a wrecking ball, not a hammer

A trade of this magnitude would be historic, even absurd. You’re not just moving a pitcher—you’re reshaping the soul of your franchise.

Any return would need to include big-league contributors and top-tier prospects. It’s not about gambling on the future. It’s about demanding it outright.

But that’s what makes the situation so fragile. Skenes is the kind of player who puts fans in seats, jerseys in carts, and belief in hearts. Trading him sends a message, and it’s not one many fans are ready to hear again.

The Pirates’ crossroads: hope or overhaul

There’s no sugarcoating it—the Pirates are a mess. Their record speaks louder than any press conference, louder than any promise of a “rebuild.” But in Paul Skenes, they finally have something real. Something to cling to.

It’s like finding a single blooming flower in a drought-stricken field. Do you cultivate it, protect it, let it grow? Or do you dig it up, hoping the seeds you trade for will grow faster?

It’s a brutal question, and right now, there’s no easy answer.

