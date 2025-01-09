Thursday night matchup between Lakers and Hornets postponed due to Los Angeles fires

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Basketball can wait. The NBA has postponed the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game tonight against the Charlotte Hornets due to the devastating wildfires roaring through Los Angeles. The league announced that the date for the rescheduled game will be decided at a later time.

“The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time,” the league said in a statement earlier today. “We are grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires.”

Lakers coach JJ Redick among those who have lost their homes in the fire

At least five people have been killed and thousands of structures have been destroyed in the sweeping inferno, with nearly 180,000 people ordered to evacuate their homes, many of which have been destroyed. Lakers head coach JJ Redick was among those who lost their homes in the Pacific Palisades, according to Shams Charania.

“I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now,” Redick told reporters before the Lakers’ 118-97 loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday. “That’s where I live.

“Our family, my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming (Tuesday night), I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe.”

Lakers release a statement after the game’s postponement

Shortly after the NBA announced that tonight’s game had been postponed, the Lakers released a statement addressing the tragic situation and the people of Los Angeles:

“We’re heartbroken for Los Angeles. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this unimaginable situation. And our gratitude is with the first responders and all of you who come together when we need each other the most.

“Tonight’s game will be rescheduled to focus on what matters most today. We’re with you, LA.”

While tonight’s game will be played at a later date, the league has not yet determined what will happen to the Lakers’ games in the near future. The Lakers are scheduled for a four-game home stand that starts on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs.