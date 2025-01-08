Lakers superstar hammers home ‘Dunk of the Year’ candidate at 40 years old

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers would like to forget their embarrassing blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks’ practice squad as soon as possible. One moment from the game, however, will live on forever.

The battle between the Purple and Gold and the reigning Western Conference champions was broadcast on TNT with Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller on the call. As the game tipped off in Dallas, the commentating tandem highlighted LeBron James and the “outstanding basketball” he’d been playing as of late.

If only they knew what they were about to witness.

LeBron threw down a vicious windmill slam over Dereck Lively II

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Four minutes into the game, James skipped the ball over to Rui Hachimura in the right corner for an open three. The 26-year-old forward missed the shot, but Max Christie crashed the boards to snag the offensive rebound.

Christie then kicked the ball back to James at the top of the key, who came barreling down the lane with a full head of steam.

Just as Harlan had seen many times before, LeBron took flight with no regard for human life, switching hands in the middle of the air for a lefty windmill slam on top of the seven-foot-one Dereck Lively II.

https://twitter.com/NoContext_NBA_/status/1876796642453602752

“This is an early candidate for dunk of the year!” exclaimed Miller on the broadcast, in complete awe of what he’d just seen. “This is unbelievable.”

The commentary crew was in awe. The Dallas crowd erupted in applause. The Lakers on the bench were jumping around like little kids.

Not LeBron, though. Having thrown down his most vicious dunk in years, he could have flexed or stared down his opponent. Instead, he immediately sprinted back on defense and intercepted the Mavericks’ inbound pass.

James is adding to his highlight reel at 40 years old

Speaking with TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce after the first quarter, Christie was as shocked as anyone watching LeBron get up for the posterizing jam:

“It was unreal,” said Max Christie, who has emerged as one of the primary offensive weapons for the Lakers. “A windmill with the left at 40 is crazy.”

For Christie, who was born in February of 2003, James has been adding to his never-ending highlight reel since before he could walk. The same can be said for the 20-year-old Lively II, who was born after LeBron made his NBA debut.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

James ended his night with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. In the five games since he celebrated his milestone 40th birthday on December 30, he’s averaging 26 points, eight assists, and nearly seven rebounds while shooting 57% from the floor and 53% from downtown.

To put it in perspective, James has averaged 27 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists over the course of his 22-year career. Simply put, LeBron isn’t human.

While acknowledging that his NBA career is nearing its end, the King isn’t handing over the reins to the next generation just yet. In fact, he is going right at them.