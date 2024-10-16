Lakers star rookie looking to boost confidence after early preseason struggles

Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

All eyes will be on Los Angeles Lakers rookie sensation Bronny James throughout the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season. However, so far, eyes have borne witness to the 20-year-old struggling throughout his first taste of professional action in the preseason.

Lakers: Bronny James is off to a poor start to his NBA career in the preseason

James, who was taken No. 55 overall by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC, has not been much of a factor in L.A.’s preseason slate. He has combined for a mere four points on 2-16 shooting from the field across four games this fall. The 2023 McDonald’s All-American expounded on what it’ll take for him to find his groove in the league amid his early woes, as he told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Wednesday before the Lakers’ 111-97 loss to the Golden State Warriors, (h/t Heavy Sports’ Alder Almo):

“For me, it’s just getting comfortable,” James said. “Just go out there and get reps. That’s the most important thing. Grow my confidence and be more comfortable as much as I can. I feel good, but the numbers could be better. I just got to get my confidence up.”

James wasn’t able to boost his confidence against the Warriors

Despite his comments, the Ohio native had another underwhelming performance against the Warriors, shooting 1-5 from the field and 0-3 from three-point range for two points and one rebound in nine minutes of action. He was able to block one shot, which is encouragingly what his Lakers head coach JJ Redick wants out of him for the upcoming campaign, be it stellar on-ball defense.

James could gain an early rhythm in the G League next season

Bronny James is also dealing with the pressure of playing alongside his superstar father LeBron James on the Lakers and the history they’ll make when they take the court together for the first time as a father-son duo in the league in 2024-25. That being said, Bronny’s professed attitude speaks to his pragmatic approach toward his career and the growth trajectory he’ll have to ride out in order to mature his game. Ultimately, reps are what will build his confidence and prime him to give L.A. quality minutes when his number is called.

As for how he’ll get those reps, the 6-2 guard could spend much time with the Lakers’ G League affiliate throughout the year to stay warm against the pro competition. This might be the ideal approach as opposed to warming the bench in hopes of earning scant minutes in a crowded backcourt depth chart occupied by D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, and Max Christie. The younger James already exhibits a high basketball IQ, great natural athleticism, and selflessness on offense. As he gets more reps, his game should progress accordingly.