Lakers’ talented young center showing major upside in preseason

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes could finally reach his potential in 2024-25 after showing positive signs in the preseason thus far.

Lakers: Jaxson Hayes has had an up-and-down start to his young NBA career

Hayes is a 7-0 behemoth of a center who piqued the interest of many after getting drafted No. 8 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft due to his incredible athletic gifts. The Oklahoma native has yet to truly scratch the surface in his five-year career to date. His first three seasons in the Association were promising. He made good use of the 17.7 minutes he played per game and produced 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game on 63.4 percent shooting from the field.

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

However, since then, Hayes has seen exactly five less minutes per night and his averages have plummeted to 4.6 PPG, 2.9 RPB, and 0.4 BPG over the last two campaigns for the New Orleans Pelicans and then the Lakers last time out. Despite regressing as opposed to increasing in productivity with time, the 24-year-old has shown through three preseason outings this fall that he may be turning the corner.

Hayes has had flashes of excellence in the preseason

Hayes posted nine points, six rebounds, and one block as a starter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their preseason opener and followed that up with a dominant showing on the glass in their second game against the Phoenix Suns, where he brought down eight rebounds along with five points and two blocks in 21 minutes of play. He most recently put up six points, four rebounds, a steal, and a block in L.A.’s 107-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Hayes could reach his upside & help improve the Lakers’ frontcourt presence in 2024-25

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Maxwell Ogden of Lake Show Life contextualized the ways in which Hayes can help improve the team’s interior presence next season with what could be his best campaign yet, saying this:

“Crashing the offensive glass must be a top priority for Hayes, as the Lakers ranked No. 30 in offensive rebounds and second-chance points in 2023-24. The two offensive boards he pulled down against Minnesota are a promising start in that regard,” Ogden wrote.

Los Angeles also needs help along the defensive interior, as Davis’ individual brilliance couldn’t prevent the team from ranking No. 21 in points allowed in the paint.”

Hayes’ activity on the boards is most encouraging to see. With his size and leaping ability, he could emerge as a dangerous rebounding threat next year. The same could be said for him breaking out as a feared rim protector, seeing that he has sent back at least one shot in each preseason contest in 2024.

The Lakers need a true center to play alongside Anthony Davis and be a leader on their second unit. Hayes has the natural talent to start showing his team and the NBA world just how good he can be. L.A. is set to start Rui Hachimura at the four next to Davis in 2024-25.

Albeit, Hayes can cement himself as their primary backup center who not only plays next to Davis when minutes are staggered, but also when Lakers head coach JJ Redick opts to go big. Should their frontcourt dynamic with Hachimura alongside Davis and LeBron James not be as fruitful as anticipated though, Hayes could make a serious push to be the Lakers’ full-time starter at some point during the year.