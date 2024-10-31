Lakers star forward off to brilliant start to the 2024-25 season

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers star forward Rui Hachimura has given the franchise all they could hope for through their first five games of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Hachimura showed flashes during his first year in Los Angeles back in 2023-24. However, he did not string together enough consistent performances and his role in the starting lineup was tenuous. But this season, the Gonzaga product appears to have found his groove.

Rui Hachimura could be the Lakers’ X-Factor this season

Lakers head coach JJ Redick has exuded more trust in Hachimura, and as a result, the latter is averaging career-highs with 15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He’s doing so on an incredible 57.1 percent shooting from the three-point line. Hachimura has made quite the first impression on the campaign.

The 26-year-old has blossomed into an efficient distance shooter in three of his last four seasons, and his marksmanship looks like it’ll continue in the 40 percent ballpark it’s been in over that span.

Encouragingly, the Japanese talent has flexed more of his muscle as a shot-maker. He is getting to his spots, rising up over the defense with confidence, and taking steps inside the arc for higher percentage looks.

Hachimura knows what has springboarded his early success

Hachimura attributed his increased scoring potential to immaculate timing and chemistry with his fellow starters after L.A.’s win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, per Bolavip’s Gianni Taina. The Lakers need their three starters not named Anthony Davis and LeBron James to be able to give them big games throughout the year and in the playoffs if they get that far.

James has taken a backseat to Davis early, and his greatly reduced 21.2 PPG could be the new norm at 39 years of age. This could open even more doors for Hachimura to be more aggressive offensively throughout the campaign. Austin Reaves is imposing himself as the Lakers’ third option. However, Hachimura can be that guy for Los Angeles on any given night, and his play also suggests that he can match Davis or James in the scoring department on occasion.

A down performance in the Lakers’ 24-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday dampened the former No. 9 overall pick’s peripherals, but as he looks ahead, this could shape up to be his breakout campaign. He’ll be instrumental toward L.A.’s title hopes.