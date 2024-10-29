Lakers remain interested in Jazz’s rising star for help at center

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler for months, and though a deal has yet to take shape between both teams, the Lakers’ interest reportedly has not waned.

Lakers want Jazz center Walker Kessler in L.A.

According to Basketball Real GM, the Lakers are looking into Kessler to address their need for a center to pair alongside superstar power forward Anthony Davis:

“One player Los Angeles has interest in is center Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz. The Lakers are looking for frontcourt depth around Anthony Davis,” the publication reported.

Kessler would fill the backup center spot. He would also allow the Lakers to open games with a bigger lineup, should Redick choose to go that direction. In addition, Kessler makes just $2.9 million this season and $4.9 million next season in the final year of his rookie scale deal.”

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lakers’ stout frontcourt could reach new levels with Kessler

The Lakers have Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood serving as their backup centers at the present. Hayes has been solid for Los Angeles through their first three games of the season, providing them with 6.7 points and four rebounds per game in 15.7 minutes off the bench. Wood is sidelined with a left knee injury but is a player who has averaged both 20-plus points and 10 rebounds in different seasons in his career.

Albeit, Kessler is a young and talented third-year center who already possesses defensive capabilities well beyond his years and an interior scoring presence that could service a paint-oriented Lakers ball club. The 7-footer is on the prowl this season, posting a customary nine PPG along with a whopping 11.5 rebounds and three blocks per contest in only 25 minutes of action.

Kessler is a cost-effective, young, defensive-oriented five-man who can control the glass, protect the rim, and do L.A.’s dirty work without needing an incredible amount of playing time. If the Lakers can retain their current starting five, Kessler would be one of the most fitting options for the front office to pursue at some point this season.