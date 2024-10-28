Lakers star point guard praises rookie head coach’s brilliant start to 2024-25 season

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers rookie head coach JJ Redick recently got a heap of praise from one of his best players after leading the franchise to a 3-0 start to begin the 2024-25 NBA campaign.

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell praises “well-prepared” coach JJ Redick amid early success

Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell lauded coach Redick for positioning the team to succeed ahead of each of their matchups so far, and for making great decisions that reflect his continual readiness, saying this per Matthew Valento of Lakers Nation:

“JJ and his coaching staff are well-prepared,” Russell said after the win over the Kings. “I think that preparation is what’s getting us these wins. There’s obviously adversity and ups and downs throughout the game, but they find a way to adjust and respond and put out best players in the best position to find their niche throughout the game.”

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Coach Redick’s X’s and O’s are indicative of his noteworthy preparation

Redick’s coaching chops are worthy of commendation. The former NBA sharpshooter has run the offense through superstar Anthony Davis and it has yielded great results for Davis and their unit as a whole. Redick’s X’s and O’s have caused the Lakers to take the sixth-fewest field goals per game (5.5 FGA) with a defender playing tight from 0-2 feet away, and they also convert the most field goals inside the arc without taking a single dribble (15.3 FGM). Thus, once Redick’s troops breach opponents’ first line of defense, they get to work in the interior with verve and decisiveness.

This is especially telling considering the fact that L.A. does not hoist the bulk of their shots early in the shot clock, which gives other teams a chance to set up their defenses against them. No matter, the Lakers have thrived behind Davis and superstar LeBron James, and have gotten great ancillary play from Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, and Jaxson Hayes to name a few.

The Lakers have also gotten the job done on defense, and as a result, they’re looking like they can conclude the first 10 games of the year on a high note and be recognized as early title contenders. Given their great success, Russell will look to call the shots on offense behind coach Redick’s standout leadership as they aim to maintain their No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings and advance to 4-0 on the young season next time out.