Lakers: LeBron James ‘lost focus’ while training with newest teammate, eldest son

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is lauded for his incredible court vision, basketball IQ, and focus whenever he steps on the court. However, when James took the practice floor with his eldest son Bronny James in the summer that just concluded he lost that laser focus for a time.

Lakers: LeBron James “lost focus” playing with his son Bronny James

As a recent guest on the “GoJo and Golic” Podcast, the four-time NBA MVP spoke on being in awe at watching his own flesh and blood train with him as Lakers teammates (h/t Caitlyn Holroyd of The Score):

“This week, we got back into the gym, and it was really the first time that me and Bronny were basically on the floor as professionals, training, going against each other, preparing for the season,” James said.

“I had a couple of moments where I kind of just, I lost focus, and I’m not used to losing focus when I’m out on the floor. There were a couple of times I was looking to the side and just watching him, and watching him prepare, and watching him go after it. It’s gonna be an unbelievable year for myself, and I hope for him as well.”

Lakers will benefit from Bronny James’ work ethic as told by LeBron

The younger James was the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC. He enters the league as a sound scorer and playmaker who exhibited in college many of the intangible traits that the elder James possesses. LeBron’s vision for the game has clearly rubbed off on Bronny, and not only is the elder James moved by seeing his son achieve his dreams and follow in his footsteps, but he will also get to see how the younger James is able to produce once the season kicks off.

Bronny has followed his father throughout the latter’s NBA career and much of the basketball world can recall when the former was a youth attending Cleveland Cavaliers games. Now, time has proven to fly by once again.

The younger James is not expected to see a wealth of minutes as a rookie, as the Lakers’ backcourt depth chart is stacked with D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves in the starting lineup as well as Gabe Vincent and Max Christie backing them up.

Nevertheless, the Lakers will make history when they feature the first father-son duo to play together in the league at the same time on the same team next season. LeBron is looking forward to seeing whether or not his son will call him dad or by his name once out on the floor. The Lakers and their fanbase are looking forward to seeing how the younger James will perform next to his father and vice versa in 2024-25.