Lakers guard could be the catalyst behind a big 2024-25 season

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has the opportunity to make an even greater statement in 2024-25 than he did in 2023-24 that could not only amplify his profile as an individual talent, but also help the team strike fear in the top contenders in both conferences.

Austin Reaves’ impact on the Lakers in 2023-24 could help them win 50 games next year

Reaves took the next step last season and looked like a player who could be that third guy for the Lakers next to All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. His 15.9 points per game on 48.6 percent shooting from the field and 5.5 assists showed him to be a sound playmaker. James-led teams have lacked role players who could create offense for themselves and others in years past, which has often served as a scapegoat for those teams’ lack of championship success.

Though the 20-time All-Star is approaching his age-40 season and such vehement scrutiny has died down, Reaves could still be the playmaker that takes the Lakers over the top next season. The 6-5, 197-pound talent notched seven more assists in 29 games last season. The Lakers went 20-9 in those games. Case in point, Reaves not only has a license to get busy as a decision-maker, but also makes good on that liberty when behind the wheel.

Reaves could help the Lakers win games when James and Davis struggle or sit

Last time out, the Lakers went 2-4 when Davis missed time and kept their heads just above water at 6-5 when James sat. They also went 6-7 when James scored less than 20 points and 6-12 when Davis failed to crack 20. This all came in the midst of their 47-win season last time out. Reaves getting 15-20 points on any given night is expected from him at this point. Albeit, when the Oklahoma product scored 25 or more, the Lakers went 4-2. The common trend here is that when James or Davis have low-scoring nights, the Lakers sport a sub-.500 winning percentage and need another contributor to pick up the slack. In the same breath, when Reaves scores with confidence, L.A. does well.

Reaves has the potential to ascend to fringe All-Star level play next season

Thus, the Arkansas native could emerge with an even greater role in the offense next time out. It is telling in and of itself when a team like Los Angeles wins 47 games and finishes as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Therefore, they’ll need to strive for 50 wins to ensure a playoff berth and make teams atop the conference look over their shoulder — that is if they are not the ones situated atop the standings. Should Reaves continue to follow the trajectory of his three-year career, he could be the unsung driving force behind the Lakers’ most successful season since their 2020 championship campaign, while he himself could garner consideration for end-of-season awards.