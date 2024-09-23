Lakers could recover lost treasure in trade for elite playmaking defender

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers rejoiced when they landed the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and the right to select Lonzo Ball out of UCLA. Ball’s unorthodox jump shot and precocity were not up to speed with the championship window that the Lakers were trying to capitalize on with LeBron James at their helm, so they traded him away prematurely. However, a recent mock trade has L.A. bringing back an older and better version of the nonpareil talent they once had high hopes for.

Lakers bring back former PG Lonzo Ball in recent mock trade with the Bulls

GIVEMESPORT’s Svyatoslav Rovenchuk concocted a trade where the Lakers would receive Ball and Nikola Vucevic from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino and 2025 Second-Round Pick via LAC. He had this to say first about the potential upside that could come with striking a deal for Ball (h/t Sourav Mahanty of Athlon Sports):

“Considering that Ball has missed over two and a half seasons of basketball, his trade value should not be overwhelmingly high at the moment. If the Lakers believe in where he is physically and mentally after that much time away from the court, striking a deal to bring him back to Los Angeles could be beneficial,” Rovenchuk reasoned.

As touching Vucevic, Rovenchuk continued:

“Nikola Vucevic would theoretically be the bigger prize here. The Bulls center should be able to slot into the starting lineup, allowing the Lakers to play big while sliding Anthony Davis over to the power forward spot.”

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Ball would be exactly what the Lakers need to enhance their title-worthy roster

Ball would help the Lakers for all the reasons they initially looked forward to on draft night. When last seen, the California native was not a good, or great, but an elite outside shooter. He shot his field goal percentage of 42.3 percent from the three-point line on 3.1 makes a game in 2021-22 and added to that an elite 1.8 steals, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.

The 26-year-old floor general could be that Jason Kidd type of point guard that helps the Lakers run and gun next season. He pushes the ball up the floor with lightning speed and aggression, is selfless and will advance the ball when his teammates have the step, plays incredible individual and team defense, and is a superb marksman from three, especially as a catch-and-shoot artist. His injury history is a major concern, but for the price Los Angeles would have to give up and who they’d be getting back alongside with him, the deal is more than worth it.

Vucevic could be a needed third star for the Lakers

The Lakers would also benefit from acquiring a center in Nikola Vucevic who has a reputation for being a 20-10 big man that can space the floor and lead a playoff team on offense. Especially with the injury-prone Anthony Davis, Vucevic could be a stand-in No. 1 or No. 2 scorer next to James on nights when Davis sits. The Lakers would have to give up a promising talent in Hachimura who proved himself in the playoffs in 2023, but Ball could take even more strides in his career and the L.A. could forge another championship unit by way of said trade.