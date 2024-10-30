Lakers’ LeBron James hyped for homecoming game vs Cleveland with son Bronny

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is thrilled to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night with his son Bronny James next to him in the purple and gold.

Time has flown for Lakers superstar LeBron James & his son Bronny

The elder James is a native of Akron, Ohio and made a name for himself in the league as an adored hometown hero for the Cavaliers across two stints with the franchise, including leading them to their first ever NBA championship in 2016. The future Hall-of-Famer brought the younger James to watch him play in a slew of Cavs home games during his career, and now the thought of sharing the floor with his son against Cleveland is no longer a fantasy for him.

Per Spectrum SportsNet, LeBron had this to say about his thoughts on continuing the Los Angeles’ groundbreaking season next to Bronny ahead of the pivotal matchup against the undefeated Cavs (4-0) (h/t Matt Peralta of Lakers Nation):

“It’s definitely gonna be very special to be back home and be able to run out with my son,” LeBron said. “We spent a lot of time on that floor throughout my days when I played there for 11 years.”

LeBron & Bronny James will likely see the floor together vs. Cavs in Cleveland homecoming

Bronny has played a grand total of three minutes across the Lakers’ first four regular season games this year. The USC product has an offensive rebound to his name and has exhibited a knack for playing high-IQ basketball in the flow of the team’s offense, as well as praiseworthy defense highlighted by his head coach JJ Redick dating back to the preseason.

Though the younger James’ playing time is forecasting to be scant throughout the early portion of the year, he will likely take the floor at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Wednesday.

He can help the Lakers get back in the win column after losing a tight 109-105 battle against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, and his presence on the floor could aid the elder James toward coming out of a brief one-game funk that saw him score 11 points on 3-14 shooting against the Suns and leading Los Angeles to a big win. The father-son duo has generated much buzz from the time that Bronny was drafted by L.A., and that’ll likely continue, especially if they give the NBA world some highlight-worthy play capped off with a win.