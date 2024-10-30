Lakers set to welcome back exciting athletic center from injury

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Following a tough loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers have received pacifying news regarding the health of one of their young talents.

Lakers’ Christian Koloko cleared to practice after suffering scary illness

On Tuesday, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania broke the news that Lakers center Christian Koloko has been medically cleared to practice after being sidelined for over 18 months with a career-threatening blood clot issue (h/t Lake Show Life’s Maxwell Ogden):

Lakers 7-footer Christian Koloko has been medically cleared by the NBA’s fitness-to-play panel, sources tell ESPN.



Koloko will begin practicing with the Lakers this week and ramp up to play for first time since April 2023 and a blood clot issue that threatened his career. pic.twitter.com/dS7QrlrptC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 29, 2024

Koloko’s athleticism & defense could give the Lakers a big boost

Koloko is an athletic big man that thrives at getting out on the fast break and finishing with authority at the rim. The 7-foot-1 five man has a knack for slicing through the lane and dunking over opponents and is skilled at rising up over defenders in the interior for electric conversions.

In his lone season played in the Association with the Toronto Raptors during the 2022-23 campaign, Koloko averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and, impressively, one block in only 13.8 minutes of action. Though he’s not a threat from outside, the 24-year-old nearly matched his defensive rebounding peripheral with his work on the offensive glass, averaging 1.4 OREB and 1.5 DREB as a rookie. Further, Koloko’s per 36 minutes averages of 8.2 PPG, 7.7 RPG and 0.9 steals per game would be gladly welcomed by Lakers head coach JJ Redick, scaled in accordance with his role in the second unit.

The Lakers’ frontcourt dynamic could position Koloko for immediate playing time

The Cameroonian center’s effectiveness on the glass and protecting the rim, coupled with his talent for dunking around the rim, will position him to succeed in the Lakers’ interior-oriented offense facilitated by two elite playmakers in LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell. L A. Currently has superstar Anthony Davis dominating at the starting center position and Jaxson Hayes backing him up proficiently.

However, Davis’ desire to play power forward will create an opportunity for Koloko to carve out a role for himself in the rotation if he earns it. Should he come back at full strength looking like he did as a rookie, but polished, he could find himself on the receiving end of opportune playing time in 2024-25.