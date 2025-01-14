Lakers honor the city of Los Angeles in return to the hardwood

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Last night was about more than just the final score.

The Los Angeles Lakers took the floor at Crypto.com Arena for the first time in six days after their last two games were postponed due to the catastrophic wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles. There, they took on the San Antonio Spurs, where they ultimately lost 126-102.

Another blowout, yes. A third straight loss, yes. But outweighing the negative, the Lakers’ return to action offered a moment of normalcy to an aching city amidst a devastating crisis.

“I think a group functions best when you draw strength from each other,” Lakers head coach JJ Redick told reporters before the game. “Then it’s our job to go give strength, and give hope and give joy. Sports are a lot of things, and sports can certainly provide an escape and a distraction, and hopefully sports, and tonight, can provide some joy as well.”

The Lakers dedicated last night’s game to the Los Angeles community

The Lakers, Lakers Youth Foundation, and coach Redick, who lost his home in the Pacific Palisades, have all pledged financial donations to support local relief efforts. And last night, the franchise dedicated their matchup to the Los Angeles community and the courageous first responders throughout Southern California.

Outside the arena, the organization hosted a donation drive that encouraged fans in attendance to bring brand new personal items and non-perishable food to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank’s relief efforts. The drive will continue at the team’s home games throughout the week.

The Lakers warmed up in special t-shirts with the message, “Thank you, first responders,” featured across the back. And before tipoff, everyone inside Crypto.com Arena shared a moment of silence, reflecting on the blistering infernos that have killed at least 24 people and destroyed over thousands of homes.

Guard Gabe Vincent was among multiple Lakers players forced to evacuate their homes. Taking the microphone before the game, he addressed the LA crowd:

“We definitely want to give a shoutout to the first responders who are putting their lives on the line right now to protect our community,.”

While honoring the city of LA, the team also honored a Laker legend. At halftime, the franchise retired the number of five-time Lakers champion Michael Cooper, hanging his #21 jersey in the rafters between those of Magic Johnson and James Worthy.

The Lakers were shut down in the second half against San Antonio

According to reporter Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Redick believed that the Lakers’ last three practices had been their best since the first few days of training camp. His squad quickly supported that claim as they jumped to a 62-53 lead at halftime. The Lakers were automatic from deep in the first half, knocking down 10 threes at a near-40% clip.

Unfortunately, though, the Lakers couldn’t replicate their success from beyond the arc in the second half. Or any success, for that matter. After the break, they shot just 35% from the floor and a measly 22% from deep, going 0-for-10 from downtown in the fourth.

The Spurs outscored the Lakers 73-40 in the final two quarters, steadily extending their lead to 24 points by the final buzzer. Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and Victor Wembanyama each scored 23 points for San Antonio, the last of which added eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Davis and James led the charge for Los Angeles

With the letters “L.A.F.D.” written on his sneakers, Lakers superstar LeBron James tallied 18 points, eight assists, and five rebounds on 64% shooting from the field. The 40-year-old – perhaps shaking off some rust from the layoff – turned the ball over a whopping seven times, matching his season high.

All-Star forward Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 30 points, 13 rebounds (eight offensive), two steals, and two blocks while shooting 72% from the floor. Davis spoke with reporters after the game, explaining that the team is doing all they can to support the city amidst the crisis:

“We’re just trying to get through it,” said Davis, who had to evacuate his home during the week. “It felt good to be on the floor and bring joy back to everyone who was here, to kind of get away from it for two and a half hours. But the fight isn’t over, we still have a lot to do.”

Davis, recognizing his role as a leader in the community, emphasized that he will continue doing his part to support relief efforts for families and communities that have been affected by the wildfires. He also mentioned that he intends to rent out a suite for first responders and meet with them personally to thank them for their bravery.

After dropping their third straight game, Los Angeles fell to 20-17 and now sits at seventh in the Western Conference. The Lakers – who had won seven of nine before the three-game skid – will stay at home for their next two games, looking to regain momentum with a passionate LA crowd behind them. They will welcome the Miami Heat on Wednesday, followed by a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.