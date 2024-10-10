Lakers ‘exploring’ adding a big man ahead of regular season

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are fortunate to have Anthony Davis, one of the best centers in the NBA, but they face a challenge when it comes to depth at the center position. Behind Davis, the team lacks significant options to maintain their interior presence, especially in high-stakes situations.

Jaxson Hayes as the Lakers’ Primary Backup

Currently, Jaxson Hayes serves as the Lakers’ primary backup center. Standing at 7 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds, Hayes played in 70 games last season, starting in just five of them. He averaged 4.3 points, three rebounds, and 0.4 blocks per game. While he was efficient with the few opportunities he had, shooting .720 from the field, he only attempted 2.5 shots per game, making him a limited contributor on offense.

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

Lakers Exploring Other Big Men Options

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Lakers are considering adding another big man to bolster their frontcourt depth. The team is reportedly looking at potential affordable options, with Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler emerging as a possibility.

“The Lakers have been exploring potentially adding a big man, a center to their roster.”

Kessler would be an appealing addition, given his upside and cost-effective contract. He is set to count only $2.9 million against the cap for the upcoming season and $4.8 million for the 2025–26 season. However, acquiring Kessler may come with a hefty price, as the Utah Jazz previously demanded multiple first-round picks from the New York Knicks for his services.

Salary Cap Constraints

The Lakers are operating with very limited cap space, as they are near the second salary apron. This restricts their ability to spend on a high-priced addition. The appeal of Kessler lies in his affordable contract, but the cost in draft capital may be too steep for a team that values future flexibility.

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Waiting for the Trade Deadline

Another option the Lakers may consider is waiting until the trade deadline to make a move for a center. By then, the landscape of the league will be clearer, and the Lakers could target a proven player like Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks. Capela would provide a strong defensive presence and rebounding, but his higher salary may pose an obstacle for the Lakers, who are already financially stretched.

Looking for a Cheaper, Younger Option

Given the Lakers’ cap situation, they are more likely to pursue a younger, cheaper option to back up Davis. Adding a high-end backup center could stabilize their rotation without forcing the team to part with valuable draft picks or take on an expensive contract. Whether they pursue Kessler or wait for another opportunity, the Lakers are aware that strengthening their frontcourt will be crucial for a deep playoff run.