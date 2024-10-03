Lakers’ 21-year-old shooting guard could be primed for a breakout year

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

One area where the Los Angeles Lakers are not lacking is depth at guard, and two players to watch this upcoming season are former $33 million free agent acquisition Gabe Vincent and 21-year-old sharpshooter Max Christie, both of whom are expected to take big steps forward.

Max Christie’s Journey and Expectations for the Upcoming Season

Christie, who has spent the past two years with the Lakers, made 67 appearances last season, starting in seven games at just 20 years old. He averaged 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting .427 from the field. Though his three-point shooting dipped last season, dropping to .378 from his rookie campaign, he has shown potential as a solid perimeter threat.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This offseason, Christie signed a four-year, $32 million deal, underscoring the Lakers’ faith in his development. New head coach JJ Redick has spoken highly of Christie’s future, hinting at the key role he will play for the team this year.

A Humble Approach Despite a New Contract

Despite securing a substantial contract extension, Christie remains grounded, understanding that he still has much to prove in the NBA.

“I think what a lot of people do sometimes when you get that achievement, you get that contract, everybody kind of starts to slow down,” Christie said. “You think you made it. For me, personally, I don’t think I’ve proved a lot in this league as a player. I’ve put in a lot of work behind the scenes and I think I’ve controlled everything that I can, and I think that’s helped me stay with this team and, thankfully, earn the trust of everybody upstairs in this organization.”

Christie acknowledges that while he’s had his moments on the court, he has yet to play a full season and is eager to make his mark. “I’ve never really played a full season yet. Hopefully, this season is that season for me and I’m looking forward to making my mark. I’ve been working for this for the past two years,” he added. “Even though I haven’t played as much, it’s kind of prepared me for this, and I feel super ready for it.”

Christie’s Potential and Role with the Lakers

At 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds, Christie could benefit from adding some physicality to his game, but his shooting ability from the perimeter makes him a valuable asset. While he may not secure a starting spot, Christie will be a crucial piece off the bench, reinforcing the team’s depth and contributing to a potential playoff run.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Depth: The Key to Playoff Success

In the postseason, depth often becomes a deciding factor, and Christie has an opportunity to rise to the occasion. He has the potential to become one of the Lakers’ most important scorers in a rotational role, adding firepower from the bench and providing support behind the team’s stars.

As the Lakers look to make a deeper playoff push, Christie’s growth and development will be an essential storyline to follow, as his contributions could make a significant impact on the team’s success.