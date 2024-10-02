The Lakers can’t waste $33 million guard for the second straight year

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers head into training camp with confidence despite making few significant changes during the offseason. The core trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D’Angelo Russell remains intact for now, but the possibility of a major deal down the line is always present. After all, if the Knicks and Timberwolves could pull off a blockbuster trade, anything is possible.

Lakers Aiming for a Deeper Playoff Run

The Lakers have their sights set on a deeper playoff run this season, but they’ll need more from their depth pieces to achieve that. One of the players who could play a key role is backup point guard Gabe Vincent.

Vincent is entering the second year of a three-year, $33 million deal that he signed during the 2023 free agency. Last season, the Lakers didn’t give him much of a chance, as he appeared in just 11 games, averaging 19.8 minutes per contest.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Gabe Vincent’s Potential as a Key Contributor

The Lakers leaned heavily on Austin Reaves to serve as the primary ball handler behind Russell, but Vincent should not be overlooked. At 28 years old, Vincent still has plenty to offer, particularly on the defensive end. While last season’s stats—3.1 points, 1.9 assists, and 30.6% shooting from the field—were underwhelming, his performance with the Miami Heat during the 2022–23 season tells a different story. That year, he averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 assists, and shot 40.2% from the field.

“I think just playing in general helps that,” Vincent said when asked about finding his rhythm. “I think I only played like 11 games or something like that last season, so being on the court is a huge factor in that, being healthy is a huge factor in that, which I am, so I’m looking forward to this year.”

The Importance of Playing Time and Confidence

For Vincent, getting more minutes and developing chemistry with his teammates is key to his success. The Lakers need to have faith in his abilities and provide him with the opportunities to build momentum.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I think what I bring is the same thing I brought last time we had this conversation,” Vincent said. “I think I can still defend, I think I can make an open shot, I can playmake for guys. So I’m curious to see the way things will play out, the way they’ll shake out in terms of role definition and so forth, but I’m looking forward to helping this team win basketball games.”

Staying Healthy and Making an Impact

Vincent’s ability to stay healthy will be critical this season, especially after dealing with injuries last year, including a knee issue. If he can remain on the court, there’s no doubt he can be a valuable contributor off the bench. The Lakers have relied heavily on their stars, but as any seasoned team knows, playoff success often hinges on the performance of the second unit.

Vincent could play a pivotal role in ensuring the Lakers have the depth they need to make a serious postseason push, providing much-needed rest for the starters while maintaining the team’s competitive edge.