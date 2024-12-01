Newest Dodgers star doesn’t hide his excitement about signing in LA

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

We have known, thanks to MLB insiders and team reporters, that the Los Angeles Dodgers struck a deal with ace Blake Snell for a couple of days now. They are going to start a five-year marriage with the team forking out $182 million over the next five years.

On Saturday, however, the Dodgers formally and officially announced the signing through their social media channels. Snell completely alters the dynamics of the rotation and gives LA another legitimate star in his prime to complement Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow.

Blake Snell shared his first message to Dodgers fans

The player even offered his very first words as a member of the Dodgers, bringing excitement to fans and a firm promise of fielding a competitive team with a World Series repeat in mind.

https://twitter.com/Dodgers/status/1862993883564827001?t=0OLlw1m3GEa_txixop4LWw&s=19

Snell “can’t wait to win more championships” with the Dodgers

“What up Dodgers fans? It’s Blake Snell here. (I’m) really excited to be a Dodger. Can’t wait to win more championships with you guys. See you all at Dodger Stadium,” he said to the team’s X account.

Snell signed relatively quickly this time around, in late November, as opposed to this past season when he was added by the San Francisco Giants near the conclusion of Spring Training.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

That situation affected his numbers in the early stages, but he was a beast in the second half (1.45 ERA) to finish with a 3.12 mark and give himself another chance to sign a life-changing deal.

The Dodgers are giving him that chance, and it’s a perfect match on paper. Four years ago, he was facing them in the World Series back when he was a Tampa Bay Ray and now has joined LA to get a firm chance of winning multiple rings.

The pressure is now on the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, and other top contenders to improve their rosters ahead of 2025.

As for Snell and the Dodgers, it’s looking like a win-win signing at the moment. Only time will tell, but LA added a bonafide ace.