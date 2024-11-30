Dodgers have set up impressive core in until at least 2029

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the closest thing to the perfect organization there is in baseball. They have a top-notch player development staff that helps their players take the next step and become reliable contributors, they scout well, they plan their games and series using data and thorough research, and they spend money when they have to on players that can make a difference.

The Dodgers have serious financial muscle

After signing Blake Snell and extending Tommy Edman this week — investing around $250 million in the process — they were once again able to flex their financial muscle. That has earned them constant criticism from many fans around the league. However, the truth is, they aren’t breaking the rules. The deferrals, signing bonuses, extensions, free agents choosing LA as a long-term destination… it’s all allowed.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Dodgers are set to compete and establish their reign (of terror, according to some) for many, many years. In fact, they have managed to put together an impressive core for the next five campaigns.

“Dodgers now have Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Will Smith, and Tommy Edman through at least the 2029 season,” MLB writer Rowan Kavner posted on his X account.

Are the Dodgers trending toward a dynasty?

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

That’s six franchise cornerstones, six players with elite talents and traits to help keep the Dodgers at the top: Ohtani is the most unique player baseball has seen, while Betts is a bonafide star with an impressive set of skills. Yamamoto and Snell will lead the pitching staff together with Ohtani for years, Smith is one of the best catchers in baseball and Edman is a phenomenal defender with speed, athleticism, and unique versatility.

We are not even including World Series MVP Freddie Freeman: even if he is not signed through 2029, he showed in the Fall that there is still plenty left in the tank. These players, together with the stars they will develop and acquire along the way, make LA a threat for a dynasty, something that hasn’t happened in a while. The Dodgers are determined to remain at the top, and it’s hard to argue with the results.