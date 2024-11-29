Dodgers remain in the mix for top pitcher trade target despite signing Blake Snell

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers secured the signing of left-handed starter and two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell, paying him $182 million over the next five years (longer, in reality, since $62 million has been deferred).

LA now has a virtually unstoppable rotation with Shohei Ohtani projected to be ready to go up on the mound in 2025, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Snell and Tony Gonsolin. Walker Buehler, Jack Flaherty and Clayton Kershaw are free agents and could potentially come back, too (especially the latter).

Los Angeles could be looking to add another top pitcher

As things stand, the Dodgers rotation could be one of the best ever assembled. There is a very good chance the team isn’t done adding, though. According to a recent report, the Blues might be orchestrating an offer for Chicago White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet.

“Jon Heyman relayed on a live stream that trading for Crochet is an option the Dodgers remain interested in even after signing Snell, per MLB.com,” Dodger Blue posted on X.

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers can make Crochet even better

If the Dodgers rotation is already historically great without Crochet, it could be an obscenely talented unit if they add the White Sox southpaw. He would be their fourth or fifth starter when he would be most team’s ace or number two. Crochet struck out a career-high 209 hitters this past season, in 146 innings. His ERA was a solid 3.58. Those numbers, playing with the Sox, should be valued highly.

There are reasons to believe Crochet would improve drastically under the Dodgers’ premier player development department. They have proven their worth time and time again, and given Crochet’s big arm and upside, the potential is exciting.

The Dodgers were one of the teams discussing a potential trade with the White Sox before the deadline, when Chicago decided to keep him. Since GM Brandon Gomes has stated pitching will be a priority during the entire off-season, it’s easy to see LA being very much involved in talks until there is a resolution.