MLB insider explains why Japanese gem ‘isn’t necessarily destined’ for the Dodgers

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB world has been taken by storm after Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki announced to the world that he will be posted by his team in the NPB, the Chiba Lotte Marines. Sasaki is considered the top prospect in MLB now and is free to sign with any MLB team for a modicum international bonus pool money sum. Immediately after his upcoming posting was revealed, the Los Angeles Dodgers became favorites to sign him.

The Dodgers are the favorites to sign Roki Sasaki

Naturally, as a West Coast team in a huge market and with money and a successful project in place, the Dodgers have become a prime destination for Japanese free agents. Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are perfect proof of that, and Sasaki wouldn’t cost more than a few million as of now.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

However, and while the world assumes Sasaki is going to sign with the Dodgers, MLB insider and former general manager Jim Bowden isn’t necessarily convinced (subscription required) that will be the case.

Sasaki has stated that he will consider any team with a solid player development program, which certainly includes the Dodgers but also broadens the search (the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees, for example, come to mind). Additionally, other teams have things to offer.

“Another potential factor in the decision, and a plus for the Padres, is Sasaki’s relationship with (Yu) Darvish, who is said to be like a godfather to the young pitcher. Darvish is 38 years old and signed through the 2028 season. He could serve as a mentor for a few years as Sasaki develops, then pass the baton when Sasaki is ready,” Bowden wrote in the San Diego Padres’ case.

Sasaki isn’t a lock to go to the Dodgers

Sasaki will also look at things like comfort, lifestyle, and more. The Dodgers are a likely destination, but it’s not set in stone that he will go there and Bowden has more reasons.

“In the meantime, Sasaki could potentially maximize his endorsements in Japan, positioning himself as a rival to the Dodgers’ Ohtani and Yamamoto rather than a teammate of theirs.”

Ultimately, Bowden thinks it’s ‘unlikely’ Sasaki ends up with the Dodgers.

“The Dodgers might not be an ideal landing spot for Sasaki. In Los Angeles, he’d be in the shadow of both Ohtani and Yamamoto, which would lessen his endorsement ceiling,” he explains.

It appears the playing field will be relatively even, making a prediction extremely hard.