Dodgers will have superstar slugger available for Game 3 of the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers evaded a proverbial headshot, as manager Dave Roberts announced that their superstar designated hitter Shohei Ohtani will play in Game 3 of the 2024 World Series after going down with a concerning shoulder ailment in Game 2.

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani is “in a great spot” ahead of Game 3

Sports injury analyst Marty Jaramillo of CBS Sports revealed that Ohtani suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder while trying to steal second base in the bottom of the seventh inning during Game 2 against the New York Yankees. However, the Dodgers did not have to hold their breath for too long, as Roberts unveiled to ESPN’s Karl Ravech on Sunday that his franchise player is “in a great spot. He’s playing tomorrow,” speaking of Game 3 on the road at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

Dodgers’ have succeeded behind Ohtani’s continued excellence in the playoffs

Ohtani has been vital to the Dodgers’ success this season. The 2024 National League MVP frontrunner gained sole entry into the 50-50 club with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases in the regular season while leading the NL in several efficiency peripherals at the plate. In these 2024 MLB playoffs, the Japanese sensation has gone .260/.403/.460 at the plate along with a show-worthy .863 OPS.

While fellow former MVP Freddie Freeman has been Los Angeles’ driving force through the first two games of the Fall Classic and is in position to win World Series MVP, the Dodgers’ bread is buttered by their top talent Ohtani. Losing him even for one game would be a catastrophic blow to a ball club already maneuvering around their banged-up pitching rotation.

Ohtani will look to get going in Game 3 vs. Yankees

Ohtani will look to connect on his first home run of the Fall Classic, as he’s yet to send a baseball into the stands since Game 4 of the NLCS against the New York Mets. He also has yet to steal a base in the entire postseason. Thus, it’ll be interesting to see how aggressive he is in between the bags while nursing his shoulder infirmity.

The Dodgers are 3-2 on the road in the postseason so far and will need the 30-year-old to deliver when up to bat to prevent the Yankees — who are 3-1 at home in the 2024 playoffs — from bringing them back to .500 away from Dodger Stadium.