Dodgers are excited to unleash big game pitcher in Game 3 of World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are teeming with confidence as they prepare to start Walker Buehler on the mound for Game 3 of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees on Monday night.

Buehler has had his fair share of struggles throughout 2024. However, he, like the rest of the Dodgers’ starting playoff rotation, has overcome early struggles in this postseason. As a result, his managerial staff is ready to deploy him and strive toward seizing a commanding 3-0 lead in the Fall Classic.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts “loves” Walker Buehler when the lights shine brightest

According to Matthew Moreno of Dodgerblue.com, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had this to say about his decision to start Buehler for Game 3 and how the move could position the two-time All-Star to play in a potential winner-take-all series clincher:

“We love Walker in big games,” Roberts said. “The road isn’t going to faze him, and it also allows him potentially to be available for a Game 7, too.”

Further, Buehler reacted to the confidence that his coaches have in him by saying that such support for him being a big game pitcher is “kind of the only thing I care about.”

Buehler has been dominant in his playoff and World Series career

The 30-year-old veteran owns an impressive 3.25 ERA and 1.184 WHIP across 12 playoff series’ played in his career. Specific to the stage he’s now on, Buehler boasts an incredible 0.69 ERA and 17 strikeouts combined in the two World Series games he’s pitched.

Game 3 will present unique challenges for the Kentucky native and his Dodgers teammates. The Yankees have hit .260 at the plate at home and own a .368 on-base percentage in the Bronx, NY. Further, New York has gone 3-1 at home. Thus, Buehler will have to weather an onslaught from the rowdy fanbase in New York as well as a Yankees batting order that is determined to feed off of the energy that they know their supporters will create from the opening pitch. That being said, his history in big moments, coupled with his play of late, shows that he may be up for the task.