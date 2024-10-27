Dodgers superstar cements himself as World Series MVP favorite after Game 2 win

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman is the clear-cut favorite to win the 2024 World Series MVP award as one of the major media bodies in the MLB world sees it.

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman has been the most impactful player in the World Series so far

According to ESPN, Freeman’s body of work through the first two games of the Dodgers’ duel with the New York Yankees has outshined his superstar competition and teammates as well. The network had this to say about the former 2020 NL MVP:

‘Freddie Freeman, who won Game 1 with an extra-inning grand slam hit another homer to help win Game 2. Freeman is now the overwhelming favorite to win World Series MVP at -115 on ESPN BET. Shohei Ohtani injured his shoulder and his status for the rest of the series is not yet certain, so the former MVP favorite is currently “off the board,” ESPN published.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Dodgers have many elite players who have helped them reach the heights that they’ve ascended to up until this point, but Freeman is the engine that makes them go, as attested to by his manager Dave Roberts, and felt by his teammates in the locker room. The eight-time All-Star has dominated in the World Series thus far, and the record shows that L.A. may not be holding a convincing 2-0 series lead without his efforts.

Freeman has been a force at generating runs in the first two World Series games

Freeman’s five RBIs greatly outpace the next closest Dodger slugger in Teoscar Hernandez, who is also their only other hitter with multiple, sitting at two runs batted in. Freeman also leads Los Angeles with two home runs and three triples. He only trails teammate Tommy Edman (1.625 OPS) in OPS, with a staggering 1.556 peripheral to his name. Compared to his Yankees counterparts, Freeman exceeds them all in RBIs and home runs, and at best, only two Yanks in Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Juan Soto match him in hits with three apiece.

Freeman has to look over his shoulder at Yankees’ Juan Soto in WS MVP race

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Soto stands as the three-time Silver Slugger Award winner’s biggest threat to snag World Series MVP on New York’s side, as his sparkling .429 batting average, 1.413 OPS, and home run in Game 2 amplify his case. Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has struggled early in this Fall Classic and as ESPN noted, Freeman’s teammate and National League MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani’s partially dislocated shoulder leaves his status up in the air, and with that, his World Series MVP hopes.

Battling a nagging ankle injury, Freeman will look to continue leading the Dodgers toward victory in Game 3, scheduled for Monday night. A championship win would give the 35-year-old his second World Series title to his name, and first career World Series MVP win — an accolade that would greatly magnify his Hall of Fame case.