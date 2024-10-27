Dodgers get powerful performance from star rookie in World Series Game 2 win

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers were fueled to a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the 2024 World Series by a resounding performance on the mound by rookie star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto laid the groundwork for a Game 2 win

There may not have been a better time for Yamamoto to have imposed his will in these MLB playoffs than with the effective 6.1 innings he tossed against the Yankees on Saturday night. The Japanese sensation struck out four batters and only allowed one hit and one earned run as he led the Dodgers to a convincing 2-0 series lead.

Specifically, the Dodgers’ No. 2 option struck out American League MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge twice in three matchups at the plate.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Many of the outs he helped L.A. generate came by way of groundouts and flyouts, and the one major blemish on his night was a home run that AL MVP candidate Juan Soto smacked to right field in the top of the third inning. Nevertheless, Yamamoto got the job done, kept his walk rate low, and helped Los Angeles build and hold onto a 4-1 lead before his number was called.

Los Angeles was able to protect the home field to start the Fall Classic behind the best performance of the postseason from their $325 million man. Yamamoto’s 3.86 ERA was his lowest marker out of the four playoff games he’s played thus far.

Yamamoto appears to be in playoff groove ahead of a crucial potential Game 6 start

He got off to a bumpy start to his debut playoff ride, with an underwhelming performance in his first game against the San Diego Padres, posting an inflated 15.00 ERA and a mere one strikeout, despite L.A. winning that contest 7-5. However, since then, the 26-year-old has only conceded three earned runs in as many games and walked four sluggers. It’s this type of production that the Dodgers will need, and then some, should the World Series extend beyond Game 5.

Needing at least three days of rest in between starts, Yamamoto will likely be in line to get the call for a potential Game 6, which would be played at home at Dodger Stadium. Should the Yankees take care of business at home as the series shifts to New York, Yamamoto could very well be put on the mound with the most pressure he’s faced in his entire professional baseball career. That being said, the 2022 Japan Series champion has increasingly shown that his experience overseas, coupled with his exceptional talent the Dodgers mightily invested in has been paying off.