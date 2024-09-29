Dodgers star first baseman targeting NLDS return after injury scare

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without star first baseman Freddie Freeman for the remainder of the 2024 MLB regular season, but the former 2020 NL MVP is targeting a return in the National League Divisional Series come October.

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman is targeting NLDS return after scary ankle injury

Freeman suffered an ankle injury in the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ 7-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Thursday, Sept. 26. As Juan Toribio of MLB.com reported, Freeman had X-rays performed on the injured ankle, which came back negative after the game. Toribio also shared this quote from the eight-time All-Star, who spoke on said infirmity being a first for him, as well as when exactly he’ll be able to return according to the prognosis he received:

“It’s swollen,” Freeman said. “But they’re pretty optimistic that I should be able to go by Saturday in the playoffs. That’s what I’m banking on. I’ve never rolled an ankle, so I don’t know. It’s pretty large right now.”

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Freeman’s words concerning the state of his ankle are concerning, but the fact that the Dodgers’ medical staff believes that he’ll be able to take the field again on Saturday is a positive sign. Moreover, the former World Series champion from 2021 will have had nine days to recuperate from the time of the injury until Los Angeles’ playoff opener on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Freeman is instrumental in the Dodgers’ winning efforts

The 35-year-old has been a consistent star for the Dodgers all season long. Across 147 games played, Freeman has 22 home runs and 89 RBIs while hitting for average with a .282/.378/.476 slash line and a strong .854 OPS. Freeman’s impact on winning has been felt, as he owns a 4.7 WAR on the year.

Encouragingly, the Dodgers have continued their winning ways since the three-time Silver Slugger Award winner went down, going 2-0 in that span with a pair of dominant wins over the Colorado Rockies. Nevertheless, L.A. will most certainly need their superstar infielder come playoff time in a highly competitive National League.

If the postseason began today, the Dodgers (97-64) — who have already clinched a playoff berth as the top seed in the NL — would face the winner of the NL Wild Card series between the current No. 3-seeded Milwaukee Brewers (93-68) and the No. 6-seeded New York Mets (87-72). The Dodgers are 4-3 against the Brewers and 4-2 against the Mets in 2024, all 13 games of which Freeman suited up for. If they want to keep that edge over both teams, especially once the lights shine brighter come October, they’ll need Freeman active and at his best.