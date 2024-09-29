Dodgers’ superstar has a chance to win the Triple-Crown

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are closing out the regular season in spectacular form, with their sights set firmly on the NLDS. At the forefront of their success is superstar Shohei Ohtani, who continues to deliver historic performances as he eyes the possibility of winning the Triple Crown. Ohtani’s unprecedented dominance this season has captivated baseball fans, but he faces a narrow margin in his quest to overtake Padres infielder Luis Arraez for the batting title.

Ohtani Chasing Triple Crown Glory

Ohtani’s bid for the Triple Crown has come down to the wire. Currently, Arraez leads the batting race with a .314 average, while Ohtani trails slightly at .310. The race remains tight, but given the large sample size of plate appearances, catching Arraez will require another incredible performance from Ohtani.

Arraez has logged 669 plate appearances this season compared to Ohtani’s 727. With so many at-bats, even a few percentage points are significant. For Ohtani to close the gap, Arraez would need to falter in his final game, and Ohtani would need to deliver yet another generational performance.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Weighs In

On Saturday, Ohtani continued his push by collecting two hits in the Dodgers’ dominant 13–2 win over the Rockies. Meanwhile, Arraez took a day off, though Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects him to return for the final regular season game.

“It’s very unlikely, but I would expect Arraez to play tomorrow,” Roberts said when asked about Ohtani’s chances of overtaking Arraez for the batting title. “We’ll see if Shohei can throw out another big day.”

Teoscar Hernandez Backs Ohtani’s Triple Crown Bid

Even Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is rooting for Ohtani’s historic push. The last time a player won the Triple Crown was Miguel Cabrera in 2012, and no player in the National League has accomplished the feat since 1937.

“Hopefully, he can get six hits like he did in Miami so he can at least compete and battle for the batting title and a Triple Crown,” Hernández said, recalling Ohtani’s three-homer, 10-RBI performance on September 19. “For me, if I get the opportunity, I’m going to try my best, not only for the 100 RBI but for the run for the team.”

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ohtani’s Unbelievable 2024 Season

Ohtani’s numbers this season are beyond extraordinary. The 30-year-old is slashing .310/.391/.649, with an astonishing 54 home runs, a career-high 130 RBIs, and 58 stolen bases. These stats are virtually unheard of, and Ohtani’s ability to contribute in all facets of the game sets him apart from anyone else in baseball today.

What he’s done in the month of September alone is nothing short of otherworldly. Ohtani is hitting .398/.466/.786, with an incredible 1.252 OPS. These numbers barely make sense, further cementing his status as one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

All Eyes on the Finale and Playoffs

With the Dodgers wrapping up the season, all eyes will be on Ohtani as he tries to finish strong and perhaps even snag the batting title. On Sunday, the Rockies will send right-hander Ryan Feltner to the mound, who holds a 4.66 ERA over 156.1 innings this season. With Feltner’s struggles and Ohtani’s current form, there’s a real chance for another special performance from the superstar.

As the Dodgers head into the playoffs, Ohtani’s red-hot form could be the difference-maker that propels them deep into October. His contributions have already solidified the Dodgers as a powerhouse, and if he continues this stretch of elite play, the Dodgers are poised to make a serious run at the World Series.