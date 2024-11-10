Dodgers seeking new contract with World Series hero

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are entertaining bringing one of their most valuable pieces from their 2024 World Series run back for next season.

Dodgers are exploring new contract for starting RHP Walker Buehler

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on where the Dodgers and standout starting pitcher Walker Buehler stand at this juncture of the offseason (h/t Valentina Martinez of Dodgers Nation):

“LA considered the qualifying offer for Walker Buehler and is talking to him about a possible return,” Heyman wrote.

Buehler bounced back from a poor regular season with a dominant playoff run

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Buehler had his ups and downs throughout the 2024 regular season. He finished with a substandard 5.38 ERA and 1.553 WHIP along with 64 strikeouts in 75.1 innings pitched on the campaign. His 1-6 record was a major letdown for the top overall seed in the MLB last time around.

That all changed in the playoffs, where the Kentucky native led the Dodgers to a huge 8-0 win over the New York Mets in Game 3 of their National League Championship Series behind six Ks while allowing no earned runs. He followed that up by delivering Los Angeles a crucial win over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the World Series, where he again conceded no earned runs and retired five batters behind a 3.81 ERA.

Buehler could demand eight figures on next deal

Buehler proved himself to be a big-game performer yet again this fall. As a result, he’d give the Dodgers a clutch pitcher that can fortify a rotation in L.A. that will receive several heavy hitters back including ace Tyler Glasnow. The 30-year-old World Series hero last made $8.02 million in 2024 for the Dodgers.

While Los Angeles abstained from extending him the $21.05 million qualifying offer he was eligible for, Buehler has a great argument to earn seven figures on his next deal based on the efforts he put forth when the lights shone brightest. The Dodgers may be able to honor his desired amount based on the roughly $166 million they have on their books for 2025.